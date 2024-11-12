Memorial Grove all-abilities park opens in Rochester

Kari Norton and her son, Gabe, play on the musical equipment at Memorial Grove.

Photo by Mary Beth Almond

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published November 12, 2024

Memorial Grove features new interactive play equipment with a turf floor around the existing walkways. Photo by Mary Beth Almond

ROCHESTER — A new universal play area has opened in Rochester. Memorial Grove All Abilities Park — adjacent to Halbach Field, off of Woodward Avenue — features new interactive play equipment around the existing walkways in Memorial Grove, with a turf floor around the equipment.

“It’s the first all-abilities, inclusive playground and park in the city, and I think it’s going to speak to many future years, as we expand our parks,” said Finance Director Anthony Moggio. “It’s an example of how we want to be inclusive and make sure we can be good partners with our community and the schools and that everyone can enjoy recreation outdoors, with as many barriers removed as possible.”

The intent of the area, according to city officials, is to be a barrier-free passive area for children with sensory sensitivities or accessibility barriers, allowing them to enjoy the play equipment as families walk around the oval pathway.

“We have everything from sound features to a glider that’s wheelchair accessible and many other features to try to cover a little bit of everything in this area without making it too large. The surfacing material is almost a lifetime material. It offers cushion and accessibility for everything from crutches to wheelchairs,” Moggio explained.

Kari Norton brought her son Gabe to the ribbon-cutting ceremony to test out the new equipment.

“I think it’s exciting that he can have a place where he, specifically, goes, and he can just be himself,” she said.

“He’s fearful of regular playground equipment. He’s afraid to go down slides, and he has some motor issues, so this will be a cool place for him to play.”

The Memorial Grove All Abilities Park cost around $300,000, paid for via $225,000 from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, with a $75,000 city match, for which Rochester used a Community Development Block Grant.

“It’s an accessible and inclusive playspace for children and community members of all ages and abilities enjoying the benefits of outdoor play and recreation together. ‘Together’ is actually the most important word there, because the big benefit is, no matter your ability, you can be with the other kids, and other kids can be with you, so no one is left out,” said Merrie Carlock, a grant coordinator for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

“As a former special education teacher, it’s really nice to have something that all kids can use,” Mayor Stuart Bikson said. “It’s really important.”

For more information about the all-abilities park, visit rochestermi.org or call (248) 733-3700.