Meadow Brook Hall receives accolades as one of the best holiday home tours in the nation

Meadow Brook Hall was recognized in USA Today’s 2024 10 Best Readers’ Choice awards in the “Best Historic Home Tour” category for its “The Holidays at Meadow Brook” events — Holiday Walk and Winter Wonder Lights.

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published December 17, 2024

ROCHESTER — Meadow Brook Hall was recently named one of the best holiday historic home tours in the nation via USA Today’s 2024 10 Best Readers’ Choice awards.

Meadow Brook Hall placed second in the “Best Historic Home Tour” category from a pool of nearly two dozen historic house museums across the country.

The award recognizes the Holidays at Meadow Brook events — Holiday Walk and Winter Wonder Lights. The events offer two ways to experience the estate. By day, the annual Holiday Walk transports visitors through the historic mansion “decked in shimmering splendor,” while Winter Wonder Lights transforms the estate at night into “a breathtaking light show featuring music, seasonal treats and holiday magic.” Each event is its own self-guided experience.

“We are filled with pride at this tremendous national recognition for the Holidays at Meadow Brook,” Shannon O’Berski, director of external relations at Meadow Brook Hall, said in a statement.

“Standing at a grand 88,000 square feet and 110 rooms, Meadow Brook is the largest historic house in the Midwest and it is an incredible undertaking to fill this estate with holiday cheer — inside and out — each year. We are thrilled to see our efforts recognized and look forward to welcoming the community to our holiday attractions — running through Dec. 30.”

Nominees for all categories are chosen by a panel of experts, who include a combination of editors from USA Today; editors from 10Best.com; expert contributors; and sources for both these media and other Gannett properties.

A National Historic Landmark, Meadow Brook was built by Matilda Dodge Wilson, widow of auto pioneer John Dodge. Constructed in Rochester between 1926 and 1929, the 110-room Tudor mansion is renowned for its “superb craftsmanship, architectural detailing and grand scale,” according to officials.

For more information, visit meadowbrookholidays.com.