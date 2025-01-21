Man arrested in connection to thefts, home invasions

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published January 21, 2025

Franky Steven Humpkins

ROCHESTER HILLS — A Pontiac man with a long criminal history was recently arraigned on felony charges in connection with a series of thefts and home invasions in Rochester Hills.

Franky Steven Humpkins, 36, is charged with five counts of attempted home invasion, two counts of breaking and entering and one each of credit card fraud, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Detectives from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Directed Patrol Unit arrested Humpkins in Pontiac Jan. 9. A loaded Sig Sauer pistol was found in Humpkins’ vehicle during the arrest.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said he is proud of his team and the work and many hours they put into identifying, locating and arresting the habitual offender.

“Sadly, once again we have an individual with multiple arrests for illegal weapons back out in the street. He was actually out on probation for weapons charges and on bail with additional weapons charges when we arrested him with yet another weapon. This has to stop. Thank heavens no one was hurt during this crime spree he committed in Rochester Hills,” Bouchard said in a statement.

Prosecutors say Humpkins allegedly attempted to break into a series of homes and cars between Dec. 20-29, 2024.

“A home invasion, especially when the victims are home, is more than just a property crime. It is a violation of a family’s safety and privacy,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a statement. “My office is committed to bringing perpetrators of these crimes to justice because all Oakland County residents have a right to be secure in their homes.”

Detectives said they investigated more than 25 instances of Humpkins attempting to or breaking into unlocked homes and vehicles in Rochester Hills and were able to identify him during their investigation and through a tip. A parking pass and a credit card were stolen from two cars. Humpkins attempted to use a credit card he took without success.

Deputies said Humpkins has prior felony convictions for fraud, breaking and entering, larceny from an automobile and larceny from a building. He was on bond for being a felon in possession of a firearm by a prohibited person from 61st District Court in Grand Rapids and on probation for being a felon in possession of a firearm from 17th Circuit Court in Kent County.

Humpkins has six prior weapons offenses and nine prior larceny or breaking and entering charges, according to reports.

Humpkins is being held in the Oakland County Jail on a $1 million bond set by 52-3rd Division District Magistrate Marie Soma in Rochester Hills.

Humpkins’attorney could not be reached for comment at press time.