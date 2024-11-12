Macomb man arraigned for drug transportation, child porn

By: Dean Vaglia | Macomb Chronicle | Published November 12, 2024

MOUNT CLEMENS — A 36-year-old Macomb Township man is facing cases in the 41A and 41B district courts after his arrest on Oct. 29.

According to a release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, Ronald Hill is alleged to have sold drugs to a 30-year-old woman in 2023. The woman was found dead on Nov. 17, 2023, and after a nearly year-long investigation, the Clinton Township Police Department arrested Hill in late October 2024. As the department carried out its arrest, officers reportedly found cocaine on Hill and further investigation of his phone revealed the alleged discovery of child sexually abusive material.

Hill was arraigned in the 41B Clinton Township District Court on Oct. 31 on charges of delivery of a controlled substance causing death, a life felony, and delivery of fentanyl less than 50 grams, a 20-year felony. On Nov. 1, he was arraigned in the 41A Shelby Township District Court on three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, a 10-year felony, and delivery of a controlled substance less than 50 grams, a 20-year felony. Hill’s total bond, set by Magistrate Ryan Zemke in the 41B court and Magistrate James VerPloeg in the 41A court, is $550,000.

“The defendant’s alleged actions reflect a deeply disturbing disregard for both human life and the welfare of our most vulnerable,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a press release. “We remain resolute in our commitment to justice for all affected by his actions and to safeguarding the community from such dangers.”

Hill was scheduled for probable cause hearings in the 41B court on Nov. 12 and in the 41A court on Nov. 13, after the Chronicle went to press. His attorney, Mariell Lehman, did not respond to requests for comment by press time.