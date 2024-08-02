Looking Back: Grand National champions!

St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published August 2, 2024

Photo provided

ST. CLAIR SHORES — In 1980, the young women from Lakeview High School in St. Clair Shores took home the USCA Grand National Title for Cheerleading. Over 100 teams from across the U.S. competed.

Cheerleaders Marie Smark placed 13 and Julie Abel placed 15 out of 222 other competitors in the Miss Teenage Cheerleader USA individual portion of the competition.

Shown here is the winning team with the trophy. The members of the team were: Julie Able, Lisa Busam, April Clause, Alice Freismuth, Michelle Glendenning, Gigi Gondek, Kathy Martinelli, Shawn Pope, Angela Shovein, Marie Smark, Lisa Somerville, Donna St. John, Char Tyree and Diane Umbreit. The team was coached by Sheila Brownlee.

— Submitted by Stephanie Fair, library director, St. Clair Shores Public Library