High school girls basketball players to watch in metro Detroit

Detroit Country Day sophomore Cecelia Arico puts up a shot during a game last season.

Photo by Donna Dalziel

By: Jonathan Szczepaniak | C&G Newspapers | Published November 20, 2024

Utica Ford senior Anayya Davis puts up a shot during a team practice last season. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

Macomb Dakota junior Gabby Brooks-Foster fights for the ball during a game last season. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

METRO DETROIT — The high school girls basketball season is right around the corner, and there’s a lot of talent coming out of Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb County.

The first games of the season are scheduled to take place after Dec. 2, and there’s plenty of high-level talent expected to make a name for themselves this season.

Below are players to watch in the C & G Newspapers coverage area.

Junior Guard Sheridan Beal, West Bloomfield

There’s nothing more important for an incoming underclassman at the varsity level than guidance, and Beal has had plenty of that during her two seasons.

West Bloomfield head coach Darrin McAllister described Beal last season as a “sponge,” soaking up all the knowledge and lessons from watching a loaded senior group consisting of Division 1 basketball players last season.

With Indya and Summer Davis (University of Georgia), Destiny Washington, and Kendall Hendrix (Loyola University Chicago) all graduated, the Lakers will lean on Beal to continue West Bloomfield’s success.

In her two seasons, Beal has been a part of two state finals trips, starting in last season’s state championship win over Grand Blanc.

Beal played 22 minutes and contributed 3 points, three rebounds, and an assist as West Bloomfield dominated in a 60-30 win, but Beal was undoubtedly one of the core reasons the Lakers made it in the first place.

Throughout the season, Beal made big shot after big shot, helping West Bloomfield hold a 27-1 record on the season.

She’s a physical guard that can score from anywhere on the court and isn’t afraid to draw contact.

Do not be surprised if West Bloomfield continues to be successful on the shoulders of Beal, who has all-State caliber talent.

Sophomore Guard Cecelia Arico, Detroit Country Day

It was just last season when Arico was helping the Yellowjackets earn a 19-6 record and a district championship, but now a year later she’s regarded as one of the top players not just in the class of 2027 but in the state.

A dynamic scorer from all three levels, Arico has a smooth jump shot that is deadly from the perimeter, but just when you go to defend it, she gets you on the pump fake and blows right past you for a layup.

She’s quick on her feet and embraces contact on the drive, making her one of the tougher scorers to guard.

Arico averaged 16 points and nine rebounds in her first year on varsity, and she’s only going to become more dominant as her high school career continues.

An all-State honoree last season, the 5-foot-11 guard is already drawing Division 1 basketball interest from the University of South Carolina, Southern Methodist University, and Marquette University.

Senior Guard Maddy Benard, Grosse Pointe South

If she isn’t already, Benard should easily be on everyone’s watchlist for Miss Basketball honors.

The 5-foot-9, ball-dominant guard was nearly untouchable last season, averaging 18.2 points and 4.6 steals per game en route to all-League and first team all-State honors as a junior.

Every opposing defense knew the game plan going into a matchup against South was to stop Benard, but they quickly found out it’s a lot easier said than done.

Benard is an elite-level shot creator, gaining separation from her defenders with an array of dynamic dribble moves.

Even when a defender or two is in her face, Benard’s quick release on her jump shot makes her nearly impossible to guard.

She embraces contact and displays that level of physicality on the defensive end, making her one of the better two-way guards in the state.

Benard recently announced her commitment to playing collegiate basketball for Wayne State University.

The Blue Devils will hope to get things back on track this season after finishing 12-12 and fourth in the Macomb Area Conference Red.

Senior Guard Anayya Davis, Utica Ford

A true leader on the court for the Falcons, Davis is a do-it-all kind of player.

Standing at 5-foot-11, Davis is a matchup nightmare for the majority of the MAC, dominating the boards while averaging nearly a double-double last season.

The Grand Valley State University commit averaged 18.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game while shooting efficiently from the perimeter.

Davis earned first team all-State honors, MAC White MVP, and all-County Player of the Year honors after leading Ford to a 16-7 record and a MAC White league title.

When you watch her on the floor, she’s a guard that almost resembles a stretch forward with the way she can take over the interior, spread the floor, and shoot.

Ford has plenty of playmakers returning alongside Davis, which they will need since they’re ascending to the MAC Red this season.

Davis could be another local player that may easily find herself in the Miss Basketball watchlist.

Junior Guard Gabby Brooks-Foster, Macomb Dakota

When you look at the talent Dakota had on their squad last season, it speaks volumes that Brooks-Foster was able to have such an impact as a sophomore.

The returning all-League and second team all-County guard formed one of the top backcourts in the league alongside first team all-Stater Samone Andrews, a 2024 graduate.

Brooks-Foster would score when needed, but she made a living being the guard who could create opportunities for her teammates and be strong on the defensive end.

With an array of seniors now graduated, the Cougars will rely on her to display more of her offensive game as well.

That won’t be a problem for the sophomore standout. If anything, showcasing her full offensive talent will only make her an all-State candidate this season to go along with her defense and playmaking ability.

Dakota is coming off a MAC Red title and trip to the regional championship, and with Brooks-Foster at the helm, the expectation should be the same.

Senior Guard Tamerah Peterson, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian

She was one of the most dynamic players in the state last year, and people are starting to notice.

Leading Parkway Christian to a 15-6 record and its first district championship since 2017, Peterson earned all-County and all-State honors last season after putting on a clinic from both sides of the court.

Peterson is an elite-level defender with a skill for swiping the ball away from an opposing guard or reading a pass and taking it away for an easy transition layup.

At one point in the season, Peterson was averaging nine steals a game for the Eagles.

On the offensive end, Peterson can score from every level as an efficient perimeter shooter and someone who is quick on the drive.

Expect Parkway Christian to make another run at a district championship with Peterson back on the floor.

Other players to watch:

• Sr. Aizlyn Albanese, Farmington Hills Mercy

• Soph. Allie Crighton, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

• Soph. Layla Stewart, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

• Soph. Gracyn Carrier, Chippewa Valley

• Sr. Alice Max, Rochester

• Sr. Molly McLeod, Bloomfield Hills Marian

• Jr. Diamond Prince, Troy

• Jr. Eva Borowski, Grosse Pointe North

• Sr. CaSaundra Smith, Warren Fitzgerald

• Sr. Kaylynn Millander, Warren Fiztgerald

• Jr. Brynn Norbeck, Fraser

• Jr. Alaynah Quinn, Fraser