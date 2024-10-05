Greater West Bloomfield Historical Society turns 50

Historical artifacts and information from the Greater West Bloomfield Historical Society can be discovered at the Orchard Lake Museum.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Mark Vest | West Bloomfield Beacon | Published October 5, 2024

WEST BLOOMFIELD — Around 50 years ago, a conversation that took place at a picnic on the campus of Orchard Lake St. Mary’s led to what has become a staple for history buffs in the area.

At that picnic, Mel Rycus, who is the former mayor of Orchard Lake, mentioned to staff at St. Mary’s that someone should preserve the history and historical facts of the area.

Rycus’ idea went over well, and it was agreed that he, along with Father Walter Ziemba, would be the co-chairs of what came to be known as the Orchard Lake Scenic and Historical Society, followed by the Greater West Bloomfield Historical Society, which is its current name.

Since that conversation took place in 1974, residents have had an opportunity to enhance their knowledge of the history of the Greater West Bloomfield area, which includes West Bloomfield, Orchard Lake, Sylvan Lake and Keego Harbor.

Since 1987, the Orchard Lake Museum has displayed artifacts that pertain to local history. Prior to that, according to Greater West Bloomfield Historical Society President Gina Gregory, there would be meetings at people’s homes.

Today, the group, which is a nonprofit, has approximately 125 members, one part-time staff person and 30 volunteers.

The Orchard Lake Museum is located at 3951 Orchard Lake Road in Orchard Lake.

“Over the years, people have donated memorabilia and artifacts of historical significance, and we’ve filled up that space,” Gregory said. “We’ve heard many compliments about the quality of the exhibits we were able to produce, and that’s because we have volunteers who are committed and interested in research and sharing our unique story for greater West Bloomfield.”

Sylvan Lake historian Helen Jane Peters is one such volunteer. She has been on the board of the GWBHS for approximately 15 years.

Peters recognized the significance of what the nonprofit has accomplished since being started.

“Congratulations on keeping the history of greater West Bloomfield — Orchard Lake, West Bloomfield, Sylvan Lake and Keego Harbor — keeping their history alive for everyone to remember,” Peters said.

Keego Harbor resident Susan Williams has been the treasurer for the society for more than a decade.

“It is quite an accomplishment that a small historical society can last 50 years,” Williams stated via text. “Without the help of dedicated volunteers that never could have happened. We are getting more attention in the community as citizens recognize the importance of tracking history, the good and the bad of it.”

According to Gregory, people previously utilized the area as an Up North resort, with homes being built and enjoyed during the summer as the arrival of trains made transportation easy.

She believes that West Bloomfield schools were started by 1940.

For her, the history associated with Apple Island, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places, and the proximity of the Huron River, the Rouge River and the Clinton River watersheds, represent some of the more intriguing facets of the area.

“My favorite fact is how the three watersheds are close together at Orchard Lake and the significance, I think, of indigenous people having (an) island that they could meet on,” Gregory said. “To walk on the island gives you a sense of what it would be like to be an indigenous person there. It looks so different, but you can get a vague sense of what that experience would be like.”

The multiple offerings that the historical society provides for the community include tours of Apple Island, the Orchard Lake Nature Sanctuary, the Pine Lake Marina and the Orchard Lake Museum.

Educational presentations, including at the West Bloomfield Township Public Library, are also offered.

“We find that the more you look, the more you can learn, so history is a great interest of people,” Gregory said. “It’s a great way to stay engaged as a senior as well. It’s stimulating to learn more. Doing research, certainly, is an engaging experience.”

Gregory is scheduled to share some history and highlights of the Greater West Bloomfield Historical Society at the West Bloomfield Township Public Library’s Main Branch at 7 p.m. Nov. 13.

Residents can hear Peters share local history at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Sylvan Lake Community Center.

In her text, Williams stated that financial sustainability is a challenge for the society.

And as the society does not operate on a millage, according to Gregory, it depends on donations, memberships and sponsorships.

Those interested in learning more about the society, including scheduled events, volunteering opportunities, becoming a member or making a donation, can visit gwbhs.org or send an email to communications@gwbhs.org.

Open houses are scheduled at the Orchard Lake Museum 1-4 p.m. the second Sunday and the third Friday of each month through December.

Peters said that she grew up in Sylvan Lake and that sharing its history is something that is very important to her.

“This is such a special place and feels like it did when I grew up,” said Peters, who has a sign named in recognition of her on the corner of Oakwood and Garland in Sylvan Lake. “We know our neighbors – people walk and they’re out and about – so we know what’s happening. So that’s a real plus for our community. It is important to preserve this.”

From Gregory’s perspective, people don’t have to travel far and wide to learn about and enjoy history.

“I encourage everybody to support local history,” she said. “I would hope people take the opportunity to connect with their community, and I find no better way to do that than by checking out the history. People enjoy looking at history when they go on a vacation, and we’re fortunate that we have history to share right in our own backyard.”

Gregory, Williams, Linda Kidd, Carol Fink, Hannah Dagg, Karen Pushie and Sue Grifor make up the current board of the Greater West Bloomfield Historical Society.