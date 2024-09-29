The Friday Five — Oct. 4-6

C&G Newspapers | Published September 29, 2024

1. Nightmare on Auburn

Oct. 5 • Utica

Trick-or-treating from noon-3 p.m., live music from 2-8 p.m. and costume contests at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5, also beer tent, vendors, live music, cider and doughnuts, kids crafts, photo booths and creepy character appearances, downtown Utica, facebook.com/CityofUticaMichigan

2. Cemetery walks

Oct. 5 • Clinton Township and West Bloomfield

Clinton Township

Fundraiser for Crocker House Museum & Gardens, features reenactors sharing stories of deceased, also cider and doughnuts, raffle baskets and museum gift shop items for sale, guided tours start every 20 minutes from noon-4 p.m. Oct. 5, Clinton Grove Cemetery, 21189 Cass Ave., crockerhousemuseum.org/cemetery-walk

West Bloomfield

Learn history of founding residents, prominent people, sports figures and more, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 5, Pine Lake Cemetery, 4351 Middlebelt Road, gwbhs.org/events

3. Fall festivals

Oct. 4-6 • Various locations

Bloomfield Hills

Pumpkin picking, wagon rides, animal visits, horse rides, live music, performances, axe throwing, food, straw tower, crafts, games, beer garden and more, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 5-6, Bowers School Farm, 1219 E. Square Lake Road, schoolfarm.org/fall-fest-2024

Ferndale

Hayrides, pony rides, roller skating, carnival games, prizes, crafts, face painting, pumpkin painting, trick-or-treat trail and more, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 5, Detroit Curling Club in Martin Road Park, 1615 E. Lewiston Ave., bit.ly/ferndalefallfestival

Grosse Pointe Farms

Hayrides, inflatables, petting zoo, train rides, doughnut truck, face painting, pizza, snow cones, DJ and more, 5-8 p.m. Oct. 4, soccer field at St. Paul Catholic School, 170 Grosse Pointe Blvd., stpaulharvestfest.com

Grosse Pointe Shores

Cider and doughnuts, fall market, petting zoo, horse and pony rides, face painting, lawn games, tour and beer garden, noon-5 p.m. Oct. 5, Edsel and Eleanor Ford House, 1100 Lake Shore Road, fordhouse.org/events/harvest-day

Huntington Woods

Pony rides, arts and crafts, bounce houses, s'mores, cider and doughnuts, petting zoo, emergency vehicles and more, 4-5:30 p.m. Oct. 5, Gillham Recreation Center, 26325 Scotia Road, facebook.com/MIHuntingtonWoods

Novi

Fundraiser for MSU Tollgate Farm features wagon rides, pumpkin patch, cider and doughnuts, food, music, garden strolls, maze, farm animals, face painting and more, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 5-6, MSU Extension Tollgate Farm and Education Center, 28115 Meadowbrook Road, canr.msu.edu/events/pumpkinfest-2024

4. Fire department open houses

Oct. 5-6 • Various locations

Farmington Hills

Citywide open house includes demonstrations from fire department, getting up close with service vehicles, tour jail and ride in police car, bounce houses, crafts and more, noon-3 p.m. Oct. 5, Farmington Hills City Hall, 31555 W. 11 Mile Road, facebook.com/CityofFarmingtonHills

Fraser

Fire prevention tips, bake sale, hot dog lunch, touch a truck, vendors, candy drop and more, noon-3 p.m. Oct. 6, Fraser Department of Public Safety, 33000 Garfield Road, Facebook

St. Clair Shores

Featuring Sparky the fire dog, safety information, smoke house, cider and doughnuts, and more, noon-3 p.m. Oct. 6., SCS Central Fire Station, 26700 Harper Ave., facebook.com/stclairshoresmichigan

Troy

Explore fire trucks, learn safety tips, participate in firefighter agility challenge (for kids), watch demonstrations and more, 1-4 p.m. Oct. 6, activities held at all six fire stations, 1019 E. Big Beaver Road (Station #1), 5600 Livernois Road (Station #2), 2400 W. Big Beaver Road (Station #3), 2117 E. Maple Road (Station #4), 6399 John R Road (Station #5) and 5901 Coolidge Hwy. (Station #6), facebook.com/TroyMI

5. Domestic violence awareness walk

Oct. 6 • Southfield

Hosted by Southfield Police and Fire departments, 46th District Court and community partners, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 6 (registration and shirt pickup at 9 a.m.), begins with press conference about reducing impact and occurrence of domestic violence, then 2-mile walk starts and finishes at Southfield Municipal Campus, 26000 Evergreen Road, walktoraiseawarenessofdv.qmigroupinc.com

