The Friday Five — Jan. 24-26

1. BRRmingham Blast
Jan. 25 • Birmingham
Includes "longest mobile zip line in Michigan," magic shows, marshmallow toasting, food trucks, storytimes, warming tent and more, 10 a.m.-6 p.m Jan. 25, South Old Woodward Avenue from Maple Road to Brown Street in Birmingham, allinbirmingham.com/events
2. Aqua Freeze Festival
Jan. 25 • St. Clair Shores
Features ice sculptures and live carving, horse-drawn wagon rides, mini golf, live music, beer tent, food trucks, hot cocoa, and fire pits, noon-9 p.m. Jan. 25, Blossom Heath Park, 24800 Jefferson Ave. in St. Clair Shores, facebook.com/st.clairshoresparksandrecreation
3. Winter Fest
Jan. 25 • Grosse Pointe Woods
Includes dance party in heated tent, pony rides, petting zoo, outdoor games, photo booth, local pro sports team mascots, disc golf demonstrations and food trucks, noon-3 p.m. Jan. 25, Ghesquiere Park behind Grosse Pointe Woods City Hall, 20025 Mack Plaza, gpwmi.us/parksrec/page/winterfest-2025
4. No Quarter (Led Zeppelin tribute)
Jan. 25 • Warren
Hear and see West Coast-based band pays homage to famed British rock 'n' roll quartet with classic songs and outfits circa 1973, doors at 7 p.m. and show at 8 p.m. Jan. 25, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, 7096 E. 14 Mile Road in Warren, andiamoshowroom.com
5. Local theater
Jan. 24-26 • Various locations
‘Five Women Wearing the Same Dress’
Show about bridesmaids avoiding wedding and their discovery of common interests, 8 p.m. Jan. 24-25 and 2 p.m. Jan. 26, St. Dunstan’s Theatre, 400 Lone Pine Road in Bloomfield Hills, continues Jan. 31-Feb. 2 and Feb. 7-8, stdunstanstheatre.com
‘Knock the Ball Loose’
Show about empty nest couple holding big secrets, presented by Rosedale Community Players, 8 p.m. Jan. 24-25 and 2 p.m. Jan. 26, Peace Lutheran Church, 17029 W. 13 Mile Road in Southfield, continues Jan. 31, Feb. 2 and Feb. 7-8, rosedalecommunityplayers.com
