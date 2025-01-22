The Friday Five — Jan. 24-26

C&G Newspapers | Published January 22, 2025

Advertisement

1. BRRmingham Blast

Jan. 25 • Birmingham

Includes "longest mobile zip line in Michigan," magic shows, marshmallow toasting, food trucks, storytimes, warming tent and more, 10 a.m.-6 p.m Jan. 25, South Old Woodward Avenue from Maple Road to Brown Street in Birmingham, allinbirmingham.com/events

2. Aqua Freeze Festival

Jan. 25 • St. Clair Shores

Features ice sculptures and live carving, horse-drawn wagon rides, mini golf, live music, beer tent, food trucks, hot cocoa, and fire pits, noon-9 p.m. Jan. 25, Blossom Heath Park, 24800 Jefferson Ave. in St. Clair Shores, facebook.com/st.clairshoresparksandrecreation

Read more: Aqua Freeze set to descend on Shores

3. Winter Fest

Jan. 25 • Grosse Pointe Woods

Includes dance party in heated tent, pony rides, petting zoo, outdoor games, photo booth, local pro sports team mascots, disc golf demonstrations and food trucks, noon-3 p.m. Jan. 25, Ghesquiere Park behind Grosse Pointe Woods City Hall, 20025 Mack Plaza, gpwmi.us/parksrec/page/winterfest-2025

Read more: Lions, Tigers and ponies to peacefully coexist during Grosse Pointe Woods’ sports-themed Winter Fest

4. No Quarter (Led Zeppelin tribute)

Jan. 25 • Warren

Hear and see West Coast-based band pays homage to famed British rock 'n' roll quartet with classic songs and outfits circa 1973, doors at 7 p.m. and show at 8 p.m. Jan. 25, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, 7096 E. 14 Mile Road in Warren, andiamoshowroom.com

Read more: No Quarter is fully ‘Led’-ed

5. Local theater

Jan. 24-26 • Various locations

‘Five Women Wearing the Same Dress’

Show about bridesmaids avoiding wedding and their discovery of common interests, 8 p.m. Jan. 24-25 and 2 p.m. Jan. 26, St. Dunstan’s Theatre, 400 Lone Pine Road in Bloomfield Hills, continues Jan. 31-Feb. 2 and Feb. 7-8, stdunstanstheatre.com



‘Knock the Ball Loose’

Show about empty nest couple holding big secrets, presented by Rosedale Community Players, 8 p.m. Jan. 24-25 and 2 p.m. Jan. 26, Peace Lutheran Church, 17029 W. 13 Mile Road in Southfield, continues Jan. 31, Feb. 2 and Feb. 7-8, rosedalecommunityplayers.com

For more events, visit our Community Calendar at candgnews.com/calendar. To upload your own events for free, create an account at login.cityspark.com.