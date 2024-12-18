The Friday Five — Dec. 20-22

1. Old-Fashioned Christmas
Dec. 21 • Rochester Hills
Take wagon to all buildings for theater groups, live music, crafts, snacks and more, noon-4 p.m. Dec. 21, Rochester Hills Museum at Van Hoosen Farm, 1005 Van Hoosen Road, also see All Aboard! Model Railroad Exhibit and participate in Holiday House Tour while on site, rochesterhills.org/musprograms
2. 'Twas A Night Before Christmas 1939
Dec. 20 • Shelby Township
Lodge House tour, Santa visit, storytelling, make-and-take crafts and more, 5-9 p.m. Dec. 20, Packard Proving Grounds, 49965 Van Dyke Ave. in Shelby Township, packardprovinggrounds.org/christmas39
Read more: Packard Proving Grounds to present ‘’Twas a Night Before Christmas 1939’
3. Ugly Sweater Party
Dec. 20 • Royal Oak
Drop off toys, canned goods, dried foods and more for Filthy Cares Adopt-A-Block program, stay for live music by Zang, food, drinks and chance to win prizes, 7 p.m. Dec. 20, Blind Owl Restaurant & Bar, 511 S. Main St. in Royal Oak, Blind Owl on Facebook, filthycares.org
Read more: Ugly Christmas sweater party to raise money for Adopt-A-Block program
4. Celebrate Winter Solstice
Dec. 21 • Bloomfield Hills and Shelby Township
Bloomfield Hills
Includes crafts and activities focusing on light and dark, hear medieval Christmas carols and wassails, gaze into night sky with observatory telescope, try seasonal snacks and specialty drinks, and more, 1-7 p.m. Dec. 21 at Cranbrook Institute of Science and 1-5 p.m. at Cranbrook Art Museum, 39221 Woodward Ave., also create lantern for evening parade at 6 p.m., science.cranbrook.edu/explore/programs/events
Shelby Township
Hike, bonfire, crafts, hot cocoa and presentation about longest/darkest night of year, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21, Burgess-Shadbush Nature Center, 4101 River Bends Drive, register.shelbytwp.org, Facebook
5. Lions watch party at War Memorial
Dec. 22 • Grosse Pointe Farms
See Detroit vs. Chicago on big screens in Alger House, also food and drinks for purchase, 1 p.m. (doors at 12:15 p.m.), The War Memorial, 32 Lake Shore Drive in Grosse Pointe Farms, free but RSVP required, warmemorial.org/eventcalendar
