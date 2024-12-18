The Friday Five — Dec. 20-22

C&G Newspapers | Published December 18, 2024

1. Old-Fashioned Christmas

Dec. 21 • Rochester Hills

Take wagon to all buildings for theater groups, live music, crafts, snacks and more, noon-4 p.m. Dec. 21, Rochester Hills Museum at Van Hoosen Farm, 1005 Van Hoosen Road, also see All Aboard! Model Railroad Exhibit and participate in Holiday House Tour while on site, rochesterhills.org/musprograms

2. 'Twas A Night Before Christmas 1939

Dec. 20 • Shelby Township

Lodge House tour, Santa visit, storytelling, make-and-take crafts and more, 5-9 p.m. Dec. 20, Packard Proving Grounds, 49965 Van Dyke Ave. in Shelby Township, packardprovinggrounds.org/christmas39

3. Ugly Sweater Party

Dec. 20 • Royal Oak

Drop off toys, canned goods, dried foods and more for Filthy Cares Adopt-A-Block program, stay for live music by Zang, food, drinks and chance to win prizes, 7 p.m. Dec. 20, Blind Owl Restaurant & Bar, 511 S. Main St. in Royal Oak, Blind Owl on Facebook, filthycares.org

4. Celebrate Winter Solstice

Dec. 21 • Bloomfield Hills and Shelby Township

Bloomfield Hills

Includes crafts and activities focusing on light and dark, hear medieval Christmas carols and wassails, gaze into night sky with observatory telescope, try seasonal snacks and specialty drinks, and more, 1-7 p.m. Dec. 21 at Cranbrook Institute of Science and 1-5 p.m. at Cranbrook Art Museum, 39221 Woodward Ave., also create lantern for evening parade at 6 p.m., science.cranbrook.edu/explore/programs/events

Shelby Township

Hike, bonfire, crafts, hot cocoa and presentation about longest/darkest night of year, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21, Burgess-Shadbush Nature Center, 4101 River Bends Drive, register.shelbytwp.org, Facebook

5. Lions watch party at War Memorial

Dec. 22 • Grosse Pointe Farms

See Detroit vs. Chicago on big screens in Alger House, also food and drinks for purchase, 1 p.m. (doors at 12:15 p.m.), The War Memorial, 32 Lake Shore Drive in Grosse Pointe Farms, free but RSVP required, warmemorial.org/eventcalendar

