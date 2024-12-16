Ugly Christmas sweater party to raise money for Adopt-A-Block program

The Electrifyin’ Filthy Rockwell and a group of volunteers visit houses in Detroit the morning of Dec. 25 to deliver gifts to children and families during a past year’s Adopt-A-Block campaign.

Photo provided by Filthy Cares

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published December 16, 2024

ROYAL OAK — Show off your ugliest Christmas sweater and give back on Dec. 20 at the Blind Owl, 511 S. Main St. in Royal Oak, for the Filthy Cares Adopt-A-Block Ugly Sweater Christmas Party.

Filthy Cares, the nonprofit organization that was started by the Grammy nominated, multiplatinum music producer and ASCAP songwriter The Electrifyin’ Filthy Rockwell (L. Turner), partnered with the Blind Owl restaurants to promote the annual Adopt-A-Block campaign.

The Adopt-A-Block campaign is currently in its sixth year and is a way to give back to the Detroit community. Rockwell began his nonprofit, Filthy Cares, after the Adopt-A-Block program in 2019.

Every Christmas, on Dec. 25, the Adopt-A-Block volunteers head out to Detroit neighborhoods to hand-deliver wrapped toys, canned goods, dried foods and surprise gifts like bicycles and televisions to families in need.

Rockwell said that each year they collect over 6,000 gifts to donate and visit over 1,000 homes. The event continues to grow in popularity, as he notices more gifts, homes and volunteers on Christmas morning each year.

“It has just been growing and growing,” Rockwell said. “Last year we wrapped around 7,000 gifts, and every year that we do it, we visit more neighborhoods.”

Growing up in Detroit, Rockwell faced hardships and during the Christmas season never knew if he would be getting a gift or not.

“Sometimes I woke up and there was nothing under the tree for me,” Rockwell said. “There were times that I just wasn’t celebrating Christmas when I got older.”

Because of this, he was motivated to create the Adopt-A-Block program.

“It was my way of giving back,” he said. “The goal of Filthy Cares is to empower the community, empower youth, through music, art, history and culture, and bring families and people together.”

To help promote and collect gifts, Rockwell partnered with the Blind Owl in Royal Oak, which has been collecting gifts since Dec. 2.

On Dec. 20, the last day to donate, the Blind Owl is hosting an ugly Christmas sweater party where people can bring donations and celebrate the holidays together.

“There will be live music, great food and great drinks,” Rockwell said. “It’s going to be a great atmosphere and a great vibe.”

For donations, people can bring brand-new, unwrapped gifts marked for girls or boys, canned goods, dried foods, or bows and wrapping paper.

The gifts will then be taken to be wrapped at the Filthy Cares wrapping party at 1 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Garden Theater, 3929 Woodward Ave. in Detroit. Volunteers are encouraged to help wrap gifts.

Nicolas Andreasson, the owner of Blind Owl restaurants, said that as a multiple business owner, he tries to find nonprofits to work with and give back to the community.

“I wanted something different, something that would give back, and I like the idea of giving back to the kids for Christmas,” Andreasson said. “I have always, with all of my companies, been associated with one nonprofit; it’s been different over the years, but I always thought it was nice to have a nonprofit that you can attach or sponsor and give back through that.”

Andreasson said that the ugly Christmas sweater party is going to have local band ZANG playing live at 9 p.m. There will also be opportunities for prizes.

At the party, ugly Christmas sweaters will be raffled off to attendees, and people will have the chance to win gift certificates to Blind Owl restaurants, and gift baskets.

During the party, envelopes will be given to customers. The envelope can only be opened when it is brought back to the Blind Owl and opened by a manager between Jan. 2 and Feb. 7. Prizes will include $5 off the bill, 10% off the bill, free appetizer tacos for a month or a 55-inch TV.

“We are going to be giving out envelopes with different prizes that can only be opened in January for people that come to the restaurant on Dec. 20,” Andreasson said. “You can get free tacos for a month, a flatscreen TV, discounts on your bill — there are a variety of prizes.”

At 10 a.m. Dec. 25, Rockwell and the volunteers will be going to Detroit to pass out the gifts. Volunteers will meet at The Congregation Detroit, 9321 Rosa Parks Blvd. in Detroit.

Adopt-A-Block donation boxes will be in the Blind Owl restaurant until Dec. 20. For more information on the ugly Christmas sweater party and Blind Owl restaurants, visit blindowlrestaurant.com.

For more information on Filthy Cares and Adopt-A-Block, visit filthycares.org.