Dispatcher assists with baby delivery

By: Nick Powers | Fraser-Clinton Chronicle | Published January 22, 2025

File photo

MACOMB COUNTY — The baby wasn’t going to wait. The mother’s water broke, and contractions were a minute apart. That was the scenario a dispatcher at the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center was faced with early Dec. 29.

The father of the baby called around 5:42 a.m. and was guided through the birth by dispatcher Cidnee Schramm. The dispatcher rose to the occasion, “calmly” guiding the couple through the delivery and stimulating the baby’s breath after the birth, according to a press release from the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are incredibly proud of the composed and professional manner in which Dispatcher Schramm handled this call,” Sheriff Anthony Wickersham is quoted as saying in a press release. “Dispatchers like Cidnee prepare diligently for instances like this, and we are thankful for this positive outcome.”

Schramm helped out until the Clinton Township Fire Department arrived to assist with the birth.

The baby and mother are “doing well,” according to the release.

“My partners and I are well-trained for situations like this, and it’s extremely rewarding to see said training paying off in such a special way,” Schramm stated in an email. “I’m thrilled to hear that Mom and baby are doing well, and wish them nothing but the best.”