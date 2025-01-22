Cub Scout Pack 92 to host Pinewood Derby for adults as fundraiser

By: Kara Szymanski | Shelby-Utica News | Published January 22, 2025

Cub Scout Pack 92 will have cars available in case any participant’s car does not meet the rules for weight and size. Photo provided by Kristen Benvenuti Pytel

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — Cub Scout Pack 92 will be running the races at the Packard Proving Grounds, 49965 Van Dyke Ave. in Shelby Township, Feb. 8.

“Down and Derby” will be an adults-night-out fundraiser featuring the Pinewood Derby.

This event will give adults the opportunity to relive their own Cub Scout days or enjoy the opportunity to hone their car-making skills.

The joint event will benefit both the Packard Proving Grounds, which is a historic site and nonprofit organization in Shelby Township, as well as Pack 92. Pack 92, which currently serves students and families of Beacon Tree, Ebeling, Flickinger and Monfort elementary schools, welcomes all boys and girls in the local area to join. The pack’s goal is to cultivate outdoor, service, leadership, citizenship, engineering and more skills and knowledge through educational and adventurous events.

There will be a barbecue-dinner-only option for $20, a Pinewood Derby car kit-only option for $15, a dinner and car option, and a $10 spectator-only option for admission. The doors will open at 5 p.m., racing will begin at 6:30 p.m. and dinner will begin at 7 p.m. Racers must have their cars turned in and weighed for compliance with standard Pinewood Derby rules prior to the race start time.

Pack 92 Cub Scouts will be offering former Pinewood Derby racers as part of a Pack 92 Pinewood Car Rental Shop for any vehicles that don’t comply with the weight and size requirements.

Prizes for first place, second place, third place and best in show for the most creative design will be awarded at the event. Several items including tickets to Nascar SpeedPark, an autographed photo of Detroit Red Wings player Andrew Copp, a four-hour rental for Rzr Ripn’ Rentals, and more will be raffled off at the event, which will also have a cash bar. Registration for the event is now open until early February or until space sells out.

Kristen Benvenuti Pytel, pack committee chair of Cub Scout Pack 92, said this event is a way to bring together people in the community to support the Cub Scout pack.

“We want to make sure our adventures and activities are accessible and affordable for all the families in our pack, and fundraising helps us offset costs. The kids in our pack learn important lessons about leadership, working together, outdoor skills and more through unique programming from Scouting America that we put into action through different activities and events for our kids,” she said.

She said Pinewood Derby is one of the most anticipated events of the season for their Scouts, so they are excited to bring it to parents, grandparents, former Scouts and any adult member of the community who is interested in creating a Pinewood Derby car.

“It’s a great creative outlet while benefiting our pack to help us keep our programming, events and activities running. I can remember attending my brother’s Pinewood Derby as a kid, so I think it’s a positive memory in the lives of many people that have been involved in Scouting in the past that they can enjoy bringing to life again,” she said.

Mary Anne Demo, executive director of the Packard Proving Grounds, said the event will bring the thrill of the Pinewood Derby to a whole new level.

“This event is a fantastic way for adults to channel their creativity, enjoy a night of friendly competition and support the adventures of our local Cub Scouts,” she said.

She said this is more than just a night of racing; it’s a celebration of tradition, community and creativity.

“We’re proud to host an event that not only brings people together but also supports the invaluable experiences the Cub Scouts provide,” she said.

For more information about the Packard Proving Grounds, visit packardprovinggrounds.org. For more information about Cub Scout Pack 92, including how to register for Down and Derby, visit facebook.com/cubs92.