County Commission candidates Woodward and Wilk advance to the general election

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published August 7, 2024

ROYAL OAK — Following the Aug. 6 primary, incumbent Dave Woodward and Regina Wilk will be the Democrat and Republican candidates, respectively, for Oakland County Commissioner of the 1st District in the November election.

Woodward, who was first elected in 2004, has been the chairman of the Oakland County Board of Commissioners since 2019 and said he is looking forward to potentially continuing that role into another four-year term.

“I am just incredibly honored that I have earned the continued support of the community that raised me and secured the Democratic nomination for County Commissioner for the next term,” Woodward said.

Woodward contested against Charlie Gandy-Thompson for the Democratic nomination. Woodward received 6,499 votes to 1,396 for Gandy-Thompson.

“I am really proud that a large number of Oakland County voters decided to show up and participate in early voting in our area, in Royal Oak,” he said. “I think the strong showing of voters has renewed confidence in our democracy.”

Wilk, who received 2,885 votes, said that from her perspective, the election went “pretty much as expected,” given that she was running unopposed.

“It is hard to get people excited to go out and vote when most of our races are already decided,” she said via email. “It is unfortunate that the business of our county is partisan in nature.”

This year is Wilk's first time running for the position of Oakland County Commissioner in the 1st District, and she mentioned that there are a lot of new names on the ballot this year.

“Oakland County deserves to have the best business leaders conducting its business regardless of party affiliation,” Wilk said in an email response. “I would like to encourage each and every voter to have an open mind and take a deeper look at all of the candidates.”

If elected, Woodward is hoping to continue his current work as chairperson.

“The seat is critical so that we can look forward to being able to lead a strong progressive agenda that keeps working families front and center on everything that we do in the county and in this region,” he said.

Woodward also mentioned that for the next 90 days, he will continue to focus on talking to voters and making sure people get out to vote early.

“Come November, I am incredibly optimistic,” he said. “We have a great community that shares a sense of values, that everyone deserves a shot.”

Wilk said that her plan going into November is to continue building a connection with the Royal Oak community, and having conversations.

“I will be participating in a lot of local community events, things like Arts Beats and Eats, Woodward Dream Cruise, and Troy Daze,” she said via email. “I enjoy connecting with people on a personal level, and having conversations with voters from around the district about real issues. The things that truly affect their lives.”

The general election will take place Nov. 5 to determine who wins the position on the Oakland County Board of Commissioners. The district covers portions of Birmingham, Royal Oak and Troy.



