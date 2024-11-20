Clinton Township Civic Center to be named after Cannon

Trustee Tammy Patton tells outgoing Supervisor Bob Cannon that he was a mentor to her at the Nov. 12 Clinton Township Board of Trustees meeting.

Photo by Nick Powers

By: Nick Powers | C&G Newspapers | Published November 20, 2024

CLINTON TOWNSHIP — The Clinton Township Civic Center was named after Bob Cannon in a surprise agenda item at the Board of Trustees meeting on Nov. 12.

Township Clerk Kim Meltzer read out the resolution, which laid out Cannon’s 40 years of accomplishments as a trustee and later as the township supervisor.

Township employees crowded the podium led by Deputy Supervisor Dan O’Leary who spoke about the changes the township went through during Cannon’s tenure. Cannon seemed genuinely surprised by the gesture with tears welling up in his eyes during discussion of the item.

The Civic Center will be rebranded the “Robert J. Cannon Civic Center,” according to a rendering provided in the packet for the meeting. Lettering for the civic center will go above the entryway.

“I’m glad I didn’t have to wait until I died,” Cannon said.

Cannon estimated that he had been to approximately 1,200 board meetings in his career. He acknowledged that along the way he had made mistakes and said public service jobs can be tough.

“It is not an easy job,” he said. “Most of us gave up jobs that paid a lot more money. That’s not why we came.”

Trustee Tammy Patton thanked Cannon for what he’s done for the community and for being a mentor in her career.

“We haven’t always seen eye to eye, but I’ve learned so much from you,” she said.

Trustee Julie Matuzak wished Cannon well in retirement.

“I have nothing but respect for 40 years of community service to Clinton Township,” she said.

Resident Dana Dugger said he disagreed with Cannon sometimes but appreciated his service to the community.

“Mr. Cannon has always communicated. He never blocked you out,” Duggar said. “He would hear your peace. He would hear what you had to say.”

Township Treasurer Paul Gieleghem, the incoming township supervisor whom Cannon praised earlier, said the community is better off for Cannon’s service. He pointed out how many department leaders, both current and former, came back to see the dedication.

“That says a lot and I think it’s a testament to your leadership,” he said.

Meltzer said the signage was funded by staff and that no tax dollars were used. Prior to that, she added how much Cannon meant to her and the township.

“You’re a fair person, you’re kind, you’re giving and you’ve been a great mentor to me,” Meltzer said. “I appreciate how you’ve shown me how to lead with those qualities…You don’t have to be a dictator. You were always kind, and you listened.”

The dedication was approved by Meltzer, Cannon, Gieleghem, Patton and Matuzak. Trustees Dan Kress and Mike Keys voted against putting Cannon’s name on the building.

Following the vote, Cannon responded to Kress and Keys.

“I sometimes voted no on good things too,” Cannon said.

Keys did not respond to a request for comment about his no vote at press time.

In a statement following the meeting, Kress said Cannon told him naming township landmarks must go through a committee. Kress also disagreed with how the item was added to the agenda.

“This was framed as a present from the staff, which was obviously done in the shadows without full board input as many, many other decisions have been made during Bob Cannon’s tenure,” Kress stated.