Chick-fil-A comes to Roseville, aims to have good traffic flow

Chick-fil-A’s new location in Roseville, near the intersection of Gratiot Avenue and Masonic Boulevard, held its grand opening Oct. 3.

Photo by Nick Powers

By: Nick Powers | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published October 6, 2024

Advertisement

ROSEVILLE — Roseville is the latest Michigan city to get a Chick-fil-A location. The new popular poultry location, which had its grand opening Oct. 3, is at the intersection of Masonic Boulevard and Gratiot Avenue.

At a Sept. 24 City Council meeting, owner Joshua Holbrooks introduced himself to the city and provided information about traffic flow at the new location.

“I’m really excited to sell some chicken to say the least,” Holbrooks said.

Holbrooks said that he has worked with the city’s Police Department and Department of Public Services on a traffic plan for the new restaurant.

“Our goal is to serve people well and, of course, public safety,” he said.

Traffic can be an issue for the restaurant in other municipalities. Residents in Clinton Township pushed back on a Romeo Plank Road and Hall Road location at the June 3 Board of Trustees meeting. A petition, signed by 267 residents, aimed to block the new development. Trustees ultimately approved the special use and site plan approval in a 4-3 vote.

Mike Keylon, an event coordinator who has previously worked with Chick-fil-A, worked to develop a plan for traffic flow at the new Roseville restaurant. Department of Public Services Director Rob DeBruyn said that he and Roseville Police Chief Mitch Berlin worked with the consultant on the project. DeBruyn said the goal was making sure that restaurant traffic did not interrupt the flows on Gratiot and Masonic.

“We worked together to create a path inside of the parking lot that would accommodate enough cars so traffic does not queue onto Gratiot,” DeBruyn said. “I think we’re going to be good. There’s a setup right now that’s our primary setup, and we have a secondary setup that we can open up in the parking lot should we need to.”

Holbrooks said that he started at the fast-food chain as a team member in 2019. Holbrooks worked his way up to an executive director of a Chick-fil-A in Hickory, North Carolina. He thanked the city for its assistance with the new restaurant.

“I’m blessed for this opportunity here in Roseville,” Holbrooks said.

Holbrooks mentioned the impact that the new restaurant would have economically.

“We’ve already provided a huge, hopefully, economic impact with hiring 150 employees and looking to empower our local students to be the best versions of themselves,” Holbrooks said.

He highlighted Chick-fil-A’s Remarkable Futures Scholarships program, which is available to employees looking to continue their educations. He also mentioned the Roseville location’s involvement in the company’s Shared Table program that donates surplus food to local nonprofits including soup kitchens, senior centers and after-school programs.

“I think that’s going to be a very popular place for the crowds to come,” Councilwoman Jan Haggerty said at the meeting.

“Very excited that Chick-fil-A is coming,” Councilwoman Colleen McCartney said.