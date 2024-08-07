Bloomfield Township voters pass public safety tax renewal

By: Mary Beth Almond | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published August 7, 2024

Primary election voters passed a millage renewal focused on public safety Aug. 6.

The public safety millage renewal asked voters to consider authorizing a public safety tax levy of 0.6474 mills, which is due to expire in 2026, to finance the township’s continued fire, police and public safety services.

The measure passed with nearly 73% yes votes to approximately 27% no votes, according to unofficial results from the Oakland County Elections Division.

Officials estimate the Aug. 6 millage will result in the authorization to collect $4 million for public safety annually.

Fire Chief John LeRoy said the renewal allows the Fire Department to maintain its current operations going forward.

Police Chief James Gallagher said the Police Department uses the millage money for everything — including personnel, equipment, technology and more.

The township currently has three public safety millages — public safety No. 1, public safety No. 2 and a replacement millage approved by voters last year that combined public safety Nos. 3 and 4 with an increase of 0.6021 mills — for an overall total of 6.4087 mills in fiscal year 2023-2024.

Township Treasurer Michael Schostak noted that when first levied, the millage was 1.0 mills, but due to Headlee rollbacks, it’s now at 0.6474 mills.

The millage renewal authorizes that rolled-back rate — which he said is about 64 cents for every $1,000 of taxable value — which will be levied beginning in December 2026 for a period of 10 years.

For more information, call the township at (248) 433-7700.



