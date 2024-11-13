When planning to move, streamline to save money and reduce strain

Marcus Jennison, operations manager of Two Men and a Truck in Fraser, demonstrates the padded wrapping that movers will use to protect furniture during a move. A blanket is used to wrap the furniture and then secured with shrink wrap.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Andy Kozlowski | C&G Newspapers | Published November 13, 2024

Mark Van Houw, general manager of Two Men and a Truck in Fraser, uses a ramp to load boxes on a truck. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

METRO DETROIT — Packing up your belongings and shipping them to a new home can feel like a Herculean task, but the process needn’t be stressful.

Professionals in the moving industry say there are many ways to “move smarter, not harder,” reducing the strain not only on yourself and the movers, but your wallet, as well.

Shayna Dwojakowski is the sales manager of the Fraser location for Two Men and a Truck. True to its name, the family-owned business started in Lansing nearly 40 years ago with just two men and a pickup truck. The Fraser franchise has been open for 33 years. Today, the business uses semis and spans more than 380 locations worldwide.

With all that experience, the business has seen just about every kind of moving arrangement and devised many ways to streamline the process.

“Just take it in steps and call us as early as possible so we can help walk you through things — what the timeline looks like and when you should start packing,” Dwojakowski said.

She recommends that clients begin their “purging efforts” about one or two months prior to the day of the move, cleaning out anything they don’t want to bring along to their new home.

She said an excellent rule of thumb for packing is, “The heavier the item, the smaller the box.” Dishes, books, small knickknacks and silverware should all be packed into small boxes. Items like clothes, pots and pans, Tupperware and shoes work well in medium boxes. The lightest and bulkiest items should go in large boxes — things like comforters, pillows and lamp shades.

“You want to make sure you pack all boxes to the top to avoid the boxes caving in when they are stacked,” Dwojakowski said. “Be sure to use plenty of packing paper or bubble wrap to secure the heavier and fragile items, which will help filling boxes to the top without adding any weight.”

The typical moving crew at Two Men and a Truck is — you guessed it — just two men, but they can call for backup as needed. One of the larger moves in the company’s history was about 12 men moving items at a courthouse. The employees are all background checked and drug tested, and the company provides insurance coverage for any damage, but also takes great care to avoid damage in the first place.

“If we accidentally scratch a wall or break anything, we’ll fix it up,” said Jackie Kelley, sales lead at Two Men and a Truck. “Our management is always just a call away if they need an extra set of hands for anything. And every truck is properly equipped with different types of dollies, and stretch wrap for keeping things compact, secure, dry in the rain and safe if it brushes a wall. The blankets are laundered, too, so they’re all clean.”

Before a date and time is locked down and the crew arrives, Two Men and a Truck firms up details with the client, confirming the inventory of items. Moves on Mondays through Thursdays typically have the lowest rates, but it depends on how booked the company is, with summer being the busiest season, and the busiest weeks being the start and end of each month when many apartment moves take place.

The cost of local moves — under 40 miles from pickup to drop-off — is calculated hourly, with separate flat fees for travel time. Thus, clients can reduce the cost of their move by cleaning out what they can ahead of time, and having most items already packed for the crew.

Many clients like to save money by moving lamps, plants, rugs, and oddly shaped or lighter items themselves. One can also save time by having boxes and bins already taped and closed, dresser drawers already emptied, and beds already stripped down.

But the movers can handle everything themselves, if needed.

“I always tell customers that we can do as much or as little as you’d like,” Dwojakowski said. “We can come into your house with zero prep and pack every box, disassemble and wrap furniture, move it into the new home, and even unpack the boxes we packed. We offer junk removal services to fully dispose of any leftover items that aren’t going to the new home, as well.”

As for their approach, “The men typically do not load the truck with boxes first or furniture first, rather loading both together to maximize the space in the truck, like Tetris,” she said. “It’s best to have boxes stacked and have clear pathways for the men to move around.”

Some homes make for more challenging moves than others, with the biggest obstacles being stairs, elevators, long walks and general disorganization.

“Most of the time, if we are dealing with freight elevators, the customer is able to reserve the time so that we do not have to share the elevator with others, which helps speed up things significantly,” Dwojakowski said. “The best thing you can do to ensure your move goes smoothly is to be ready.”

She added that while the movers accept tips, they never expect them.

“Anything the customer is comfortable with is very appreciated,” Dwojakowski said. “The guys, of course, are all specially hired and trained. Something that may seem overwhelming or stressful for you is just routine for them. They know what to do, and they know how to do it safely. And all of our guys are incredibly kind. They know moving can be stressful, so more than anything, they’re trained to make people feel comfortable. And our move consultants, they really take their time getting all of the information from the customer so that there are no surprises on either end on moving day.”

Added Kelley: “Some of the hardest things in life are death, divorce and moving. They’re some of the most frustrating things people go through. So, we try to make at least the moving part easier.”

The Fraser franchise of Two Men and a Truck is located at 34113 Doreka Drive. To learn more, call (586) 359-0167 or visit online at twomenandatruck.com.