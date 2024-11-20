Shelby Township man facing charges for alleged attack of elderly man

By: Brian Wells | C&G Newspapers | Published November 20, 2024

Defrim Lazaj

STERLING HEIGHTS — A 31-year-old man from Shelby Township is facing charges for allegedly attacking an elderly man.

On Tuesday, Nov. 12, Defrim Lazaj, 31, of Shelby Township, allegedly followed a 76-year-old man who was on his daily walk on Riverland Drive in Sterling Heights. Lazaj allegedly followed the man for several miles before attacking him from behind, punching him in the head and face multiple times, according to a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the press release, “several good Samaritans intervened, causing Lazaj to flee.”

Dawn Fraylick, communications director for the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, said in an email that the attack is believed to have been random. She said the victim was taken to the hospital, but she did not know his current condition.

Lazaj was reportedly apprehended by Sterling Heights police. He is facing charges of assault with intent to murder, a lifelong felony, and assault with a dangerous weapon, a four-year felony. He was arraigned Nov. 13 by Magistrate Michael Piatek in the 41-A District Court.

Piatek gave Lazaj a $500,000 cash/surety bond. If released, he is required to wear a GPS tether and have no contact with the victim, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

“Our senior citizens deserve to feel safe and secure in their communities, and attacks like this are absolutely intolerable,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.

“This was a brutal, senseless act targeting one of our elderly residents. Protecting seniors is a top priority for my office, and we are committed to seeking justice for this victim and ensuring that those who harm our elders face the full consequences of the law.”

Lazaj is currently scheduled for a probable cause hearing at 9 a.m. Nov. 25 in front of Judge Stephen Sierawski. His attorney, Joshua Van Laan, declined to comment.