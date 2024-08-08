Shannon to face Robinson in state House race

By: Eric Czarnik | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published August 8, 2024

Among the local contested Macomb County Board of Commissioners races, in District 5, Republican Don VanSyckel received 72.14% of the votes, beating Republican Pashko Ujkic’s 27.49%. No Democrats formally ran in the primary for that position, so unofficial write-ins were counted at 717 votes.

In the Board of Commissioners’ District 6, Democrat Matthew Smith received 54.7% of the votes, defeating fellow Democrat Ben Orjada, who had 44.86%. Smith will contend against Republican Joseph Romano this November.

Meanwhile, for the Michigan House of Representatives’ 58th District race, Republican Ron Robinson defeated Republican Roger Goodrich 67.7%-31.95%. Robinson will face Democrat Nate Shannon this November.





