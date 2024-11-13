Seniors in Clawson getting savvy with technology

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published November 13, 2024

CLAWSON — Through the Senior Planet licensing program, seniors in Clawson are going to have more access to technology and learn about how it can enhance their lives.

The Clawson Senior Center is partnering with the Older Adults Technology Services, an organization through the AARP, and is one of the 13 new licensed partners across 10 states.

“When we welcome new partners into the Senior Planet licensing program, we unlock valuable learning opportunities for older adults,” Kristina Demery, manager of the national licensing program at OATS, said in a prepared statement.“Each new partner not only expands our national reach but empowers seniors to confidently navigate the digital world, providing access to skills that open doors to endless possibilities.”

Through the Senior Planet licensing program, the Clawson Senior Center began receiving in-person “award-winning” technology classes, according to a press release.

Lisa Ball, Clawson’s assistant director of recreation and senior services — and a licensed social worker — will be teaching the in-person technology classes. Ball got certified to teach these classes through a five-week training session provided by the OATS senior planet licensing program.

Ball said that she is constantly listening to ideas from residents. She said that technology is a topic that older adults wanted to learn more about.

“I have older adults approach me, and they need help with their smart phones,” she said. “It’s like, if we can offer assistance, we do, but actually being able to offer classes with that curriculum and have that program ... it helps us give them general information about their devices and answer any questions they may have.”

Learning about how to use technology is a skill that will help older adults navigate today’s world, Ball said.

“It helps them access their services, like Social Security and Medicare, appointments that would help them,” she said. “There’s so many more doctors that are virtual now.”

Senior Planet is a no-cost program focused on providing in-person classes on different topics, such as smartphones at a glance, internet basics, how to choose a new computer and more.

Classes will be taking place at the Clawson Senior Center at 509 Fisher Court or the Blair Memorial Library at 416 N. Main St.

Ball said that the senior center is working to eventually get its own computers to use for the classes, but for now hands-on learning classes will take place at the Blair Memorial Library.

Upcoming classes in December include AARP OATS Technology Talks, which will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Clawson Senior Center; interested participants must register in advance. From 4 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Blair Memorial Library, there will be a “Getting to Know Your Smartphone” program.

In January, an Online Basics Program Series will be held from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Jan. 11 through Feb. 8 at the Blair Memorial Library. Over the course of this program, participants will learn about basic computer skills.

“If they (seniors) are intimidated by these devices, I think this will empower them and give them that confidence that they need to feel comfortable,” Ball said.

To see available technology classes, to register, and to learn more about the Senior Planet licensing program, visit cityofclawson.com/your_government/parks_and_recreation/monthly_activities.php.