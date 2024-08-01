Royal Oak Historical Society annual car show

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published August 1, 2024

ROYAL OAK — The annual car show hosted by the Royal Oak Historical Society is coming up from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 3 at the museum, 1411 W. Webster Road.

The car show is open to all different cars and ages of cars. The museum will be featuring an exhibit of car designs from the 1950s and 1960s, and designers will be available to answer questions.

Preregistration of a vehicle to be put in the show is available at royaloakhistoricalsociety.com and costs $20.

Registration of a car on the day of the show will cost $25.

For more information, visit royaloakhistoricalsociety.com/events.