Planning Commission addresses controversial Sheetz development

The site of the former Ginopolis restaurant, located near Middlebelt and 12 Mile roads, could eventually be home to Sheetz, a convenience store and gas station chain that operates 24/7.

By: Mark Vest | Farmington Press | Published October 4, 2024

FARMINGTON HILLS — At a Farmington Hills Planning Commission meeting Sept. 19, residents had the opportunity to share their thoughts about a proposal that has stirred up controversy in the city.

Sheetz, a family-owned convenience store and gas station chain that was started in 1952 in Pennsylvania, is proposing a planned unit development at the former site of the Ginopolis restaurant, located near 12 and Middlebelt roads.

SkilkenGold Real Estate Development was listed as the applicant, and the proposal calls for the construction of a gasoline service station with a drive-thru restaurant.

According to Alex Siwicki, who spoke at the meeting on behalf of the applicant, the site is 3.8 acres.

“This is a 6,139-square-foot restaurant-convenience store and fueling station that we’re proposing,” Siwicki said.

According to an agenda packet from another Planning Commission meeting that took place about the proposal in June, features of the potential Sheetz development include a made-to-order restaurant with fresh food delivered daily, six dual-sided fuel pumps at 12 stations, high-quality materials with four-sided architecture, enhanced landscaping, a “net positive” in trees, outdoor dining and 30 inside seats.

All Sheetz locations are open 24/7.

Multiple residents spoke at the meeting, mostly in objection to the proposal.

“I was before you a year ago proposing (an) apartment development where we were denied because of traffic, crime and wrong zoning,” one resident said. “This project also has those same reasons, so I expect the Planning Commission to make the right decision and deny this project.”

That same resident also expressed concern about the possibility of Sheetz putting other fuel and retail stations out of business.

Another resident said he doesn’t see the need to have any more gas stations in that area.

“I don’t remember there being long lines of traffic trying to get gas anywhere in the city,” he said. “I think we’re served fine by the number of stations we’ve got. … If you’ve been through, at rush hour at 12 Mile and Middlebelt, you’re talking bringing even more cars through there.”

Siwicki addressed some of the concerns that have been brought up by residents, including that there are already plenty of fuel and food options in the city.

“We can say for certain that this location will be a success for the demand for our offer,” he said. “There is an 88% greater demand for fuel at this location than there are across any of our locations across seven states. There’s a 92% greater demand for food in this location than there are compared to all of our 750-plus locations across our seven states.”

In regard to concern about a Sheetz location leading to an increase in traffic in the area, Siwicki said, “We are a traffic capturer.”

“Our customers are not necessarily going out of their way to come to us – 75+% of our customers were already passing by, so we’re generating very little new traffic,” he said.

The fact that Sheetz operates 24/7 has also gotten the attention of some residents.

“The 24-hour light and noise pollution emanating from this development will not promote for the health, safety and welfare of our neighborhoods,” one resident said. “There are already 32 convenience stores (and) food services locations located within a mile of this proposed development.”

Joe Tangari, who is a consultant for the civil engineering company Giffels Webster, which helps advise local governments, was present at the meeting.

He also discussed a potential problem with lighting at the site.

“Their lighting has some compliance issues with our standard lighting requirements,” Tangari said. “Some of the mounting heights are higher than what we permit. … It’s a very lit site, as many gas stations are, of course.”

Siwicki discussed concerns about lighting and noise at the site.

“We added fencing and additional trees to help buffer our residential friends to the noises of our property,” he said. “Light pollution is also something that has been asked about. It’s (going to) be tastefully-lit, not super-bright, in your face.”

Other concerns that came up include air pollution, the potential for a decrease in property value for local residents, an increase in crime and a racial discrimination lawsuit filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which alleges that the hiring practices of Sheetz screens out Black, Native American and multiracial applicants based on criminal conviction records.

According to Siwicki, although crime happens everywhere, Sheetz has 60-plus cameras at all of its locations and has four times the required inspections that are imposed by the Environmental Protection Agency.

One resident spoke in favor of Sheetz at the meeting.

He said that the worries expressed by residents are non-existent.

“I’m kind of surprised at the opposition,” he said. “Every place I’ve been, Sheetz has always looked fantastic. When I first heard Sheetz was coming, I was really excited. … Let it happen and let supply and demand (win) out.”

The meeting did not lead to a final resolution, as the Planning Commission unanimously approved a motion to set a public hearing for the matter at a meeting scheduled for Nov. 21.