Model train show returns to Packard Proving Grounds in Shelby Township

The Packard Proving Grounds Model Train Show will be returning for a special two-day event Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

By: Kara Szymanski | Shelby-Utica News | Published November 21, 2024

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — The Packard Proving Grounds Model Train Show is returning for a special two-day event Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

This event brings together train enthusiasts and collectors from around the area and showcases a variety of model train layouts, collectible items and a variety of expert vendors. With detailed displays spanning eras and styles from steam engines to cutting-edge digital models, the show will appeal to anyone captivated by the world of trains.

Mary Anne Demo, executive director at the Packard Proving Grounds, said model trains are a hobby that spans generations.

“We are delighted to host an event that welcomes everyone to experience the wonder of these miniature marvels,” she said.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, with tickets costing $6 for adults. Children ages 11 and younger will enjoy free admission when accompanied by an adult.

Mike Neuendorf, the event founder, said that as they celebrate the third model train show and sale at the Packard Proving Grounds, he looks forward to a continued partnership with the Packard leaders, volunteers and staff in the future.

“Looking back, my chat with Mary Anne Demo about a train show at the PPG could not have turned out any better. Initially, it took a little bit of time for Mary Anne and Packard to get a good sense of where I was going with their historic place. ‘Trains? Really? Tell us more please?’ That chat soon became a true partnership that continues to exceed all expectations. Yes Mary Anne, there is a great place for a Holiday Train Show: Packard,” he said.

He said the Packard is by no means a big train show, but he has dealers and buyers who have been with him for years.

“Collectively this core group sells great merchandise at a fair price. As such, the Packard Train Show is now known as a small show offering quality merchandise and good buys. I marvel at how far we have all come in only a few years. And we are not done growing just yet. Stay tuned as our 2025 show may be a real game changer in many respects including enlarging our sales area and vendor table capacity, plus a few other ideas aimed at making “Thanksgiving at the Packard” a family tradition,” he said.

Jim Treppa said the model railroading is a fun hobby for the whole family.

“Start out with a small layout and build up as time and budget allow while having fun in the process. A great way to start is attending a sale and swap meet,” Treppa said.

He said he has attended the two previous shows at the Packard Proving Grounds and recommends the show to anyone.

“Especially since it is so close to Christmas, what a great time to buy a train set to run under the Christmas Tree,” he said.

The show provides an opportunity to find unique additions for a collection. Interested vendors can email mikelj318@gmail.com.

For more information, visit PackardProving Grounds.org/TrainShow.