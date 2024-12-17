Help Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southeast Michigan bring joy in 2025

In-Focus | Published December 17, 2024

METRO DETROIT — Non-profit organization Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southeast Michigan (BBBSSEM) is kicking off 2025 with two exciting events that combine fun, community spirit, and an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of local youth. The nonprofit, based in Detroit and Ypsilanti, is dedicated to fostering impactful one-to-one mentoring relationships around Southeast Michigan.

BBBSSEM offers both community- based and school-based programs, allowing mentors to connect with youth in meaningful ways that fit their schedules. Volunteers undergo a thorough application process to ensure successful, thoughtful matches, based on shared interests and goals.

BBBSSEM is calling on community members to join the cause and help shape the future for the next generation.

Empowering Mentorship at the Durfee Innovation Society

As part of National Mentoring Month, BBBSSEM will host a free panel discussion from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 28 at the Durfee Innovation Society, 2470 Collingwood St., in Detroit. “Big Brothers Big Sisters in Action: You Can Empower the Next Generation” recruitment panel discussion will feature a light breakfast and thought-provoking discussions led by organizational leaders, community advocates and current mentors. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the profound impact of mentorship and learn how to get involved at an individual, community and corporate level.

“Our community has so much untapped potential,” said Anne Marie Veneroni, BBBSSEM’s Development Director. “Volunteer mentors are the heartbeat of what we do—they are changing lives, right here in their own backyard.”

A Great Night for a Great Cause

From 6 to 9 p.m. on March 20, BBBSSEM will host “The Great Big Auction” at the Cambria Hotel, 600 W. Lafayette Blvd., in Detroit. This sports-themed evening will feature celebrity Champions, exciting live and silent auctions, delicious food and drinks, and engaging entertainment in a relaxed, cocktail chic atmosphere. The event promises to be an unforgettable night, with all proceeds supporting BBBSSEM’s mission.

With over 200 youth on the waitlist for a mentor—many of whom are African American boys—the need for Bigs has never been greater.

“Our Littles already have the potential inside of them—they just need someone to ignite it,” added Veneroni. “Every mentor, every dollar raised, and every moment invested in these kids creates a ripple effect of positive change.”

To learn more, volunteer, or support the auction, visit bbbssoutheastmi.org or call 734-975-0933. Join BBBSSEM in making Southeast Michigan Bigger Together.