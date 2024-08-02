Gratiot Cruise returns for 21st year

This year, the cruise has partnered with Macomb Foster Closet for a collection drive. For every registration fee collected, $5 will be donated to the nonprofit.

Shutterstock photo

By: Nick Powers | Fraser-Clinton Chronicle | Published August 2, 2024

Advertisement

CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Polish up that classic car in the garage: August 4 is its time to shine.

The Clinton Township Gratiot Cruise will be returning for the 21st year. The annual event revs up at 8 a.m. and comes to a halt at 6 p.m. The opening ceremony for the event is set for 11 a.m. at the southeast corner of 16 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue.

Paul Silvestri, director of media relations for the Gratiot Cruise, expects this year’s cruise to go well. Last year was hampered by road construction on Gratiot. This year, the event can function in the usual way.

“We decided to go all out this year, so we’re trying to make it one of the best cruise years we can have,” Silvestri said.

Clinton Township Supervisor Bob Cannon said the cruise should be better this year.

“Last year we weren’t able to do the entire lap because construction was so bad,” Cannon said. “This year we’ve had a lot of responses from businesses that plan to be open for employee parties, plan to be open for customer appreciation parties. We’re excited, it’s been a long time since Gratiot Avenue has been fixed as nicely as it is right now.”

Participants in the show can register for a guaranteed parking space for $20. However, any vehicle can travel for free down 14 Mile Road to Wellington Crescent.

“We’ve actually already got quite a few people signed up,” Silvestri said. “We get a lot of people day of who sign up. But right now the interest is really good.”

The cruise also offers fun for those too young to get behind the wheel. Silvestri said kids can participate in painting a car with washable paint. The vehicle to be used as a canvas is provided by the township.

“They just let the kids paint on it with washable paint,” Silvestri said. “At the end of the day they hose it down and it doesn’t even look like it’s been touched.”

Silvestri also mentioned the touch a truck activity, which allows kids to climb around over a dozen vehicles from various township departments. Bounce houses will also be available for kids at the cruise. The Family Fun Zone, located at the Regional Shopping Center at 15 Mile and Gratiot, opens at 11 a.m.

This year, the cruise has partnered with Macomb Foster Closet for a collection drive. For every registration fee collected, $5 will be donated to the nonprofit. The metro Detroit organization provides clothing, shoes, hygiene products, sports equipment, toys, baby supplies, food basics and school supplies for children removed from their homes. This is the first year the cruise has worked with the nonprofit.

U.S. Rep. John James, R-Shelby Township, will be the grand marshal at this year’s event.

Silvestri recommends attendees get to the event early.

“People like to set their tents and chairs up real early to get their spot,” he said.

Prior to the cruise, four car shows were held at locations in the township including Hennessey's Pub + Kitchen, Freddy's Bar & Grill, M3 Gratiot Pub and the township’s civic center.

For more information about the cruise, visit ctgratiotcruise.com.

Call Staff Writer Nick Powers at (586) 498-1059.