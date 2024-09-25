The Friday Five — Sept. 27-29

C&G Newspapers | Published September 25, 2024

Advertisement

1. Clawson Fall Festival

Sept. 28 • Clawson

Hayrides, live music, artisan market, food trucks, kids activities, nonprofit booths, cider and doughnuts tent, bake sale, and Clawson Fire Department’s bonfire event, 3-7 p.m. Sept. 28, Clawson City Park, 1080 N. Custer Ave., (248) 589-0334

Read more: Fall begins in Clawson with annual festival

2. Birmingham Street Art Fair

Sept. 28-29 • Birmingham

Featuring 100 artists, silent art auction to benefit Common Ground, art activities, live music and food, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 28 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 29, located in and around Shain Park, 270 W. Merrill St., birminghamstreetartfair.com

3. Car shows

Sept. 28-29 • Various locations

Jammin’ at the Junction

Car show, live music, food vendors, awards and more, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 28, Utica Road between 12 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue in Roseville, roseville-mi.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=58

Related: Chevy Caprice Classic pays tribute to fallen Roseville officers



North Gratiot Cruise & Craft Fair

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 28 with headquarters in Kohl’s parking lot, 50500 Gratiot Ave. in Chesterfield Township, also tailgating, food trucks, kids' zone, live music, car parade at noon and awards at 4 p.m., plus 5K at 9 a.m. and craft fair from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. in Value City Furniture parking lot, 50400 Gratiot Ave., and cornhole tournament at noon outside Bagger Dave's Tavern, 50570 Gratiot Ave., cruisegratiot.com



Grosse Pointe Concours D’Elegance

Starts with parade of vehicles, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 29, Hill business district on Kercheval Avenue to Moross Road to Pier Park, 350 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Farms, then European and American classic cars on display, plus free pop, hot dog and chips for first 500 people, noon-3 p.m., grossepointefarmsfoundation.org

4. Bloomfield Charity Antiques and Collectibles Show

Sept. 27-28 • Bloomfield Hills

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 27 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 28, also DuMouchelles appraisals 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. Sept. 28, Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, 1100 Lone Pine Road in Bloomfield Hills, bloomfieldcross.org/antiqueshow

5. World of Possibilities: Special Needs Expo

Sept. 28 • Clinton Township

Free event featuring 60-plus vendors and resource tables, hot dog lunch, cider and doughnuts, touch a truck, exotic zoo and petting farm, magician, and goodie bag and book giveaways, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 28, Macomb Intermediate School District, 44001 Garfield Road in Clinton Township, registration required, misd.net/sehome/expo

For more events, visit our Community Calendar at candgnews.com/calendar. To upload your own events for free, create an account at login.cityspark.com.