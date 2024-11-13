The Friday Five — Nov. 14-17

C&G Newspapers | Published November 13, 2024

Advertisement

1. Tree lightings

Nov. 15 and 17 • Novi and Clinton Township

Novi

Santa visit, live music, character meet-and-greets and more, 6-9 p.m. Nov. 15, fireworks and tree lighting at 7 p.m., Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk, 44175 W. 12 Mile Road, cityofnovi.org/lightthelights

Clinton Township

Entertainment includes Snow Sisters, Break Dancing Elves, The Mean One & The Who Girl, and NuClassica electro-pop musicians, plus Santa and Mrs. Claus and lighting of new tree, 5-7 p.m. Nov. 17, also complimentary face painting, photo booth, and cider and doughnuts starting at 4 p.m., The Mall at Partridge Creek, 17420 Hall Road, shoppartridgecreek.com

2. Aurora

Starting Nov. 15 • Commerce Township

Take mile walk through forest of holiday lights and sounds, also use magic wand to unlock hidden surprises, takes approximately one hour to complete, Thursday-Sunday evenings Nov. 15-Dec. 29, Glenlore Trails, 3860 Newtown Road in Commerce Township, glenloretrails.com

3. Jingle & Mingle Underground Holiday Market

Nov. 16-17 • Ferndale

Featuring 65-plus food and gift merchants, live entertainment, food drive and more, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 16 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 17, lower level of The dot parking garage in Ferndale, facebook.com/jinglemingleferndale

4. Power Play for Heroes

Nov. 15 • St. Clair Shores

Charity hockey game supporting service dogs for veterans, watch Team Stahls’ vs. Detroit Red Wings alumni, guests include “Slap Shot” actor Steven Carlson, former zamboni driver Al Sobotka, WXYZ Detroit Sports Director Brad Galli and four-time Stanley Cup champion Darren McCarty, also auction items, alumni memorabilia and apparel, photos with Ted Lindsay trophy and replica Stanley Cup, 50-50, gift basket raffles, face painting and more, 7:30-9 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.) Nov. 15, St. Clair Shores Civic Ice Arena, 20000 Stephens Road, stahlshero24.eventbrite.com

Read more: Power Play for Heroes to raise money for service dogs

5. Plays and musicals

Nov. 14-17 • Various locations

‘Moon Man Walk’

8 p.m. Nov. 15-16 and 2 p.m. Nov. 17, also Nov. 22-24 and Nov. 29-Dec. 1, The Inspired Acting Company, 1124 E. West Maple Drive in Walled Lake, inspiredacting.org

‘Mean Girls’

7 p.m. Nov. 15 and 3 p.m. Nov. 16, John R. Armstrong Performing Arts Center, 24600 Frederick Pankow Blvd. in Clinton Township, showpass.com/mean-girls-6

Read more: Authenticity key to Pankow Center’s ‘Mean Girls’

‘Over the River and Through the Woods’

Presented by Grosse Pointe Theatre, 8 p.m. Nov. 15-16 and 2 p.m. Nov. 17, also Nov. 20-24, Grosse Pointe South High School, 11 Grosse Pointe Blvd. in Grosse Pointe Farms, gpt.org/river

Read more: Grandparents convinced they know best in ‘Over the River and Through the Woods’

‘Puffs’

7 p.m. Nov. 15-16, also Nov. 22-23, Rochester Adams Performing Arts Center, 3200 Tienken Road in Rochester Hills, adamstheatre.ludus.com/index.php?sections=events

‘Game of Tiaras’

7 p.m. Nov. 14-16 and 2 p.m. Nov. 17, Stoney Creek High School, 6755 Sheldon Road in Rochester Hills, stoneycreektheatre.weebly.com

‘SHREK: The Musical’

8 p.m. Nov. 15, 3 and 8 p.m. Nov. 16, and 3 p.m. Nov. 17, also Nov. 22-24, Athens High School, 4333 John R Road in Troy, athenstheatrecompany.weebly.com/current-show.html

‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’

7:30p.m. Nov. 14-16 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 17, also Nov. 21-24, Rochester Christian University, 800 W. Avon Road in Rochester Hills, rcu.ludus.com

'A Midsummer Night's Dream'

7 p.m. Nov. 14-15 and 1 and 7 p.m. Nov. 16, West Bloomfield High School, 4925 Orchard Lake Road, wbhstheatrearts.ludus.com

For more events, visit our Community Calendar at candgnews.com/calendar. To upload your own events for free, create an account at login.cityspark.com.