City breaks ground on Nelson Park community garden plans

Standing signs showcase proposed improvements to James C. Nelson Park, including a community garden, during the city of Sterling Heights’ Sept. 17 groundbreaking ceremony.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Eric Czarnik | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published October 4, 2024

Sterling Heights Parks and Recreation Director Kyle Langlois speaks about the upcoming amenities at Nelson Park during the event. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

STERLING HEIGHTS — It’s neither planting nor harvest time at James C. Nelson Park yet, but the shovels have officially hit the dirt.

Sterling Heights officials held a Sept. 17 groundbreaking ceremony at Nelson Park, located along 15 Mile Road, between Dequindre and Ryan roads, for an assortment of future amenities, including a community garden.

The plans include a community garden where residents may grow their own fruits and veggies. Native plantings and a children’s garden will also be on-site. An enclosed butterfly conservancy building will be part of the plan. Pathways in the area will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, officials explained.

Construction company Usztan LLC and architectural firm Dorchen/Martin Associates Inc. are handling the project’s development.

At the ribbon-cutting event, Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor explained that the improvements will help make residents healthier while making the city greener.

“With the improvements to James Nelson Park, I think this is going to be one of the hidden gems, not just in Sterling Heights, but Macomb County and beyond,” Taylor said.

“We put a lot of energy and effort into Dodge Park, and rightly so. It’s the crown jewel of our parks here in Sterling Heights. But we know we need to do more for the people down on this side of the community and this side of the city, and this is going to be an incredible improvement to what’s already a great park.”

Afterward, Parks and Recreation Director Kyle Langlois predicted that the new amenities should be ready to open in May 2025. He called Nelson Park a great and extremely popular park, and he said the community garden would help “evolve our park system” and give new chances for residents to enjoy park activities along with their health benefits.

According to city officials, the improvements will cost $876,885 and will be paid for with American Rescue Plan Act funds. The Sterling Heights City Council approved the funding at its Sept. 3 meeting.

Nathan Inks, who sits on the Planning Commission and the Sustainability Commission, predicted that the community garden would become a “great benefit for residents.”

“It’ll allow people who might not have the opportunity to garden on their own an opportunity somewhere to come and plant food for themselves,” Inks said.

“People who live in apartments might not have the opportunity to plant a garden if their complex doesn’t allow for it. So this allows for a way for people to, you know, get out and grow their own food.”

Learn more about the plans for Nelson Park, 2775 15 Mile Road, by visiting sterlingheights.gov/communitygarden.