Police arrest man accused of fatally shooting his brother

By: Mark Vest | Farmington Press | Published May 28, 2024

File photo

FARMINGTON HILLS — A man who reportedly shot and killed his younger brother was taken into custody May 26.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 25, the Farmington Hills Police Department responded to a report that a man had shot his younger brother in the 33000 block of Saratoga Circle, located near 11 Mile and Halsted roads.

According to a press release, a mother called 911 to report that her sons were involved in an argument, which led to her 30-year-old son shooting her 28-year-old son.

The mother found her younger son with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers discovered the victim in critical condition and assisted members of the Farmington Hills Fire Department in transporting him to Corewell Hospital in Farmington Hills, where he later died from his injuries.

The suspect fled the scene prior to police arriving.

Numerous officers, three K-9 teams, and multiple department drones searched the area without success, according to the release.

Search warrants were obtained, and evidence technicians processed the crime scene, with assistance from the FBI Evidence Response Team.

An autopsy report conducted by the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the victim’s death was a homicide.

“Chief Jeff King wants the public to know that this was an extremely tragic, but targeted act of violence between family members and the investigation revealed no specific danger to the public,” the release states. “All notifications were made (out) of an abundance of caution for the safety of our community and the integrity of the investigation. This was a very active and evolving investigation, with substantial Farmington Hills Police Department (FHPD) and other supporting Law Enforcement agencies resources being focused on locating and arresting the suspect. FHPD Investigators worked tirelessly to locate the suspect, who had fled Farmington Hills.”

Investigators from the Farmington Hills Investigative Bureau and Directed Patrol Unit, and the South Oakland Narcotics Information Consortium were able to take the suspect into custody near 11 Mile and Groesbeck, with the assistance of the Warren Police Department, at approximately 12:45 p.m. May 26.

In the release, King commended the effort of the Farmington Hills Police Department “in their exceptional emergency response, investigation, and apprehension of this violent suspect.”

According to police, additional suspect information will be released upon his arraignment.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Farmington Hills Police Department at (248) 871-2610.



