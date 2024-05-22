Movie Nights at Booth Park return

The Birmingham Shopping District is hosting another year of Movie Nights in Booth Park.

Photo provided by the Birmingham Shopping District

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published May 22, 2024

BIRMINGHAM — Birmingham residents can start getting excited about creating memories outside on hot summer nights. The Birmingham Shopping District’s Friday Movie Nights series is returning for another year.

The Movie Nights series, presented by Great Lakes Wealth, will be free and open to the public. The community is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to Booth Park to enjoy the featured movie for the night. Each night in the series, pre-show entertainment begins at 6:30 p.m., and movies start at 7:30 p.m.

This year, there will be four movie nights in the series. The series will kick off June 7 with a showing of “Migration.” For pre-show entertainment, there will be interactive yoga led by Born Yoga, as well as sponsor exhibits and giveaways.

The next movie night will celebrate “Christmas in July” on July 19 with a showing of “The Muppets Christmas Carol.” The pre-show entertainment will feature performances by dancers from Next Step Broadway. There also will be sponsor exhibits and giveaways.

The final two movies in the series will take place Aug. 9 and Sept. 6. The movies have not been announced yet because “People’s Choice” voting will take place June 1-30. Last year, the people chose “Despicable Me” and “Toy Story” for the featured movies.

“We continuously seek opportunities to engage the community and all of our events to ensure we’re offering relevant programs and continuing to build meaningful relationships,” Birmingham Shopping District Executive Director Erika Bassett said.

In August, the pre-show entertainment will include performances by dancers from Tap Dance Detroit. As always, there will be sponsor exhibits and giveaways in August and September.

Great Lakes Wealth, the 2024 Presenting Sponsor of the Birmingham Shopping District’s Movie Nights series, is looking forward to continuing to support community events.

“We believe in fostering a vibrant local culture — and the Movie Nights series aligns perfectly with our values of community engagement and enrichment,” Dewey Steffen, the CEO and chief investment officer at Great Lakes Wealth, said in an email.

Great Lakes Wealth will be at the events with interactive activities, giveaways, and opportunities to learn more about financial wellness and planning for the future.

“Our Movie Nights series is extremely well attended and loved by people of all ages. In the past few years, we’ve had a huge turnout in both event attendees and sponsor participation,” Bassett said. “It’s heartwarming to look out at Booth Park hill and see hundreds of families and friends gathered to enjoy a simple, timeless tradition here in downtown Birmingham.”

Series sponsors include Bank of Ann Arbor-Birmingham, the Birmingham YMCA, KW Domain and Pure Green.