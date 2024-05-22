Macomb Township fire millage renewal to appear on Aug. 6 ballot

The Macomb Township Board of Trustees meets on May 8.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Dean Vaglia | Macomb Chronicle | Published May 22, 2024

MACOMB TOWNSHIP — With a short agenda to work with, the Macomb Township Board of Trustees had a relatively quick meeting on the evening of May 8.

Trustees approved the placement of a Fire Department millage renewal question on the Aug. 6 ballot. The current millage, originally approved at 2 mills and currently set at 1.9 mills, is due to expire in March 2025.

“We have to put on the ballot a mechanism to fund the Fire Department when the current (millage) expires,” Macomb Township Treasurer Leon Drolet said. “We’re proposing to put 1.9 mills on the ballot. Essentially, it won’t cost the residents any more than they’re paying now. It would be the same rate.”

Though the millage voted on will be 2 mills, the township will only be allowed to levy up to 1.9 mills. The remaining 0.1 mills will only be levied in order to restore lost revenues due to Headlee amendment rate reductions. The millage, if approved by voters, would last for 10 years.

Broughton Development agreement amended

Trustees also approved amendments to a consent agreement with Broughton Development LLC regarding its project planned for the land south of the Macomb Township municipal area.

“(Broughton Development) had some delays relating to outside agencies that I believe, just this week, they started getting some of those approvals,” Macomb Township Planning Director Josh Bocks said. “That being said, they would like an amendment. We’ve reviewed it internally. Like we said, this is largely dealing with some of the delays but also with some of the signage that was required as part of the agreement and relocating that to a different location.”

The mixed-use development, which consists of townhouses and commercial space, will no longer feature a plaza in the commercial section. The amended language also states the developers will construct the foundational aspects of the township sign while the township is responsible for installing the sign and any necessary electrical connections.