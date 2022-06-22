Free gun locks available at the Birmingham Police Department

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published June 22, 2022

June is Gun Violence Awareness Month, and the Birmingham Police Department is acknowledging it by distributing free gun locks to the community. Photo provided by the Birmingham Police Department

BIRMINGHAM — To promote Gun Violence Awareness Month, the Birmingham Police Department has been giving away free gun locks to the community in June.

“I think it’s important to promote gun safety any time of the year, but with June being Gun Violence Awareness Month, we decided to make sure that we were able to put out there that we have these gun locks available,” Birmingham Police Department Community Resources Officer Gina Moody said.

While they are especially promoting the locks in June, the Birmingham Police Department often has gun locks available and passes them out at community events.

The Birmingham Police Department received the free gun locks and educational material from Project Child Safe, a national nonprofit that promotes firearm safety education.

More than 37 million firearm safety kits have been distributed to gun owners through the partnership with Project Child Safe and more than 15,000 law enforcement agencies.

Project Child Safe distributed free firearm safety kits to departments around the country. Each kit includes a cable-style gun-locking device and an informational brochure that explains safe firearm handling and secure storage guidelines.

“It is also important for responsible ownership that people take classes, learn about any weapon that they are wanting to purchase or use, and are aware of the laws involving that weapon,” Moody said.

When someone goes in for a free gun lock, they will also be offered free educational resources about their firearm. Moody shared that these resources provide helpful guidelines for everyone in the family.

Project Child Safe provides some resources that are aimed towards educating children on the rules of firearm safety. These informational videos and resources help keep children and their families safe by educating everyone in the household when there is a gun present.

“I hope more now than ever, after seeing everything on the news and all the occurrences that we have going on, that people will realize how important it is to be safe and have responsible gun ownership,” Moody said.

The gun locks provided by Project Child Safe and the Birmingham Police Department can be picked up at the front desk at the Birmingham Police Department. There are not any requirements to receive a free gun lock. Anyone who wants one can pick one up at the office.

They are available 24 hours a day. There is clerical staff in the office 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, but people can request a lock at the Police Department after hours. Gun owners can read more about Project Child Safe and the various resources they provide for firearm education at projectchildsafe.org.