Seven sentenced for drive-thru drug operation in Detroit

By: Mary Beth Almond | Metro | Published May 21, 2024

METRO DETROIT — Seven defendants, including Oakland and Macomb county residents, have been sentenced for their roles in a drug conspiracy scheme.

Investigators said the group operated a drug business for years on Yacama Street in Detroit that caused several overdoses, including at least one death.

An FBI investigation revealed the group of dealers operated an on-demand drive-thru for drugs — including crack cocaine, heroin and fentanyl — for years on Yacama Street. According to investigators, drug customers who drove down the street were served at their car window with drugs at any time of day, as many times as they could afford. Residents of the area were plagued with drug activity, resulting in home abandonments, homes that authorities said were in turn used to further the distribution.

Seven members of the conspiracy, most of whom authorities said had lengthy criminal histories, were charged in federal court.

Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan Cheyvoryea Gibson said the sentencing marks “a significant victory” in the “relentless fight against opioid trafficking and its devastating impact on our community.”

“This case sends a strong message that we will not tolerate activities that endanger our citizens’ lives and will continue to work tirelessly to hold those responsible accountable,” Gibson said in a statement.

All seven defendants pleaded guilty to offenses related to the sales of controlled substances on Yacama.

Locally, Justin Fields, 33, of Rochester Hills, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance and was sentenced to one day custody with credit for time-served, followed by three years of supervised release. An attorney for Fields could not be reached at press time.

Other defendants who pleaded guilty include:

• Lavante Brown, 30, of Detroit, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute with the intent to distribute a controlled substance and distribution of fentanyl resulting in death May 16, 2023.

• Anthony Foster, 38, of Detroit, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

• Willie Swift, 58, of Detroit, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance and was sentenced to over 10 years in prison.

• Terrance Hall, 34, of Eastpointe, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute with the intent to distribute a controlled substance and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

• Dana Hudson, 46, of Detroit, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance and was sentenced to five years in prison.

• David Terry, 41, of Harper Woods, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance and was sentenced to over four years in prison.

“These defendants believed that they could take over areas of our city, destroy neighborhoods, and risk others’ lives with impunity, but these sentences should serve as notice that federal law enforcement will not stand idly by while drug dealers do harm to our community,” U.S. Attorney Ison said in a statement.

The case was investigated by special agents of the FBI and the Oakland County Gang and Violent Crime Task Force.