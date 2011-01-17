Experienced and confident

By: Sue Teggart | Grosse Pointe Times | Published January 17, 2011

Grosse Pointe Unified’s Ashley Krynski, a junior at Grosse Pointe North, performs a routine on the balance beam during the Jan. 8 Fraser Invite. The Unified team is stronger than ever with 21 gymnasts on the team. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

FRASER — The two-time defending Great Lakes League champion Grosse Pointe Unified gymnastics team returns to the mat with an experienced, confident team.

With 21 gymnasts — the largest squad in the history of the program — new head coach Courtney Law has high expectations.

“Our team is bigger than it ever has been, so that does present a little bit of a challenge of how you run practices and meets, but otherwise, the girls have picked up where they left off last year,” said Law, who was the assistant the past four years. “I’m really excited about this group. They could really go far.”

Of 21 team members, 11 are veterans and are all club gymnasts, highlighted by 10 all-around gymnasts who provide depth and talent.

“We’re a really deep team,” Law said of the squad, which is made up of gymnasts who attend Grosse Pointe North and Grosse Pointe South. “This team is even more experienced and very talented. I’m hoping for some very good results.

“Besides having so many who can compete in all-around, the other girls can compete in at least two events.”

With so much talent, the sky is the limit for the unified squad.

“I think we’re going to have a really good team this year,” said Grosse Pointe South junior captain Maddi Kaiser. “We’ve upgraded our routines and have the potential to do really well.”

Through their first couple of meets, the unified squad was scoring in the mid-130s, and it hopes to improve from there.

“We’re still not hitting at our best right now,” said Law, whose squad scored a 137 at the Jan. 8 Fraser Invite. “We definitely have room to improve.”

With the goal to improve the team’s placing at the regional meet, in which the squad finished fifth last year, and make it to states, Unified is working to increase the difficulty of its routines.

“I think we need to upgrade our difficulty on vault and bars, and then I think we’ll be able to compete with anybody if we can do that,” Law said. “We’re very strong on beam and floor.

“Right now, we just need to get more focused in practice,” Law said. “Gymnastics is all about hard work. It’s really about putting in the time now, so we can be consistent by the time the regional meet rolls around.”