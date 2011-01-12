Clawson girls hoops works to their strengths in 2011

By: Sue Teggart | Royal Oak Review | Published January 12, 2011

Clawson High senior Ali Costine (35) goes strong to the basket while Clinton Township Clintondale senior Rose Fuller attempts to block during their Jan. 7 matchup. The Trojans are already much improved, posting 2-1 at press time in the MAC Silver Division. Photo by David Schreiber

CLAWSON — At Clawson High, the girls basketball team’s motto is “Good enough never is.”

That belief is pushing the squad to improve on last year’s 0-10 mark in the Macomb Area Conference Bronze.

“After what happened last year, we’re pushing ourselves to not let that happen ever again,” senior Kayla Hamby said. “We’re noticing what we did wrong and making improvements.”

Already Clawson has put its motto to work, posting 2-1 in the Macomb Area Conference Silver Division at press time. The Trojans moved into the Silver division after realignment this year eliminated the Bronze.

Coach Kelly Horne said she is optimistic about the season as the team heads into a full slate of league games.

“Even though there are a couple new teams … we’re confident we’ll do well in the league,” she said.

Clawson returns solid five players, including seniors Hamby (post), Crystal Allen (point guard) and Ali Costine (post/center).

“We’re looking to stay positive, and go out and play the hardest that we can every game we go into,” Hamby said. “Everyone is working to each other’s strengths so that we can be the best we can be.”

Horne said the squad came into the gym with a positive attitude and determination to turn things around.

“We came in with an attitude that we were going to play to our strengths and play like a team,” Horne said. “We know our strengths are inside play and that we have a couple guards who can shoot the ball. Basically, we structured our offense around that, and the girls are responding.”

Horne said righting the ship includes taking care of the basketball and limiting turnovers.

“We are working on picking up the intensity at practice so we are ready for what we’ll be facing,” she said. “If we can do that, we’ll cut down on our errors.”

The Trojans take on Eastpointe East Detroit at 7 p.m. Jan. 13 at home and then hit the road for a non-league game against former Metro Conference rival Livonia Clarenceville at 7 p.m. Jan. 14.

