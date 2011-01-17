By: Brad D. Bates | C&G Newspapers | Published January 17, 2011

Grosse Pointe North junior 171-pounder Shawn Miller locks in a hold on Macomb Dakota’s Zach Deng Jan. 6 at Macomb L’Anse Creuse North. Photos by Patricia O’Blenes

GROSSE POINTE WOODS — With four Grosse Pointe North wrestlers taking All-County honors at the 2010 Macomb County Championships, the Norsemen showed they have been listening to coach Brian Lorenzo.

Lorenzo’s message of wrestling tough and not letting opponents dictate the match helped such grapplers as senior 189-pounder Evan Locke make the most of the county meet.

“There’s a swagger that comes with wrestling for Lorenzo,” Locke said. “You’ve got to go out be mean, and you’ve got to fight. He disciplines you, but he’s always got your back.

“It’s about pride and honor,” Locke added. “Being one of the few, with wrestling being one of the hardest sports, lets you know you have the physical and mental discipline to keep coming out.”

Locke placed fifth at 189 pounds and was joined by junior Patrick Salazar (eighth at 119), junior Jake Brazil (fifth at 171) and junior 160-pounder Shawn Miller (fifth at 160) in receiving All-County medals.

“Being that we have a smaller team, it’s nice to go out and represent against bigger teams,” Brazil said of successfully representing North at the county meet.

“We can’t always fill a lineup, but we make sure that we bring as much of a fight as anyone.”

The individual efforts from North’s veteran grapplers are particularly important in the 2010-11 season, as the Norsemen are building with a young lineup.

“They’re inexperienced, but they’re fighters, too,” Locke said of his teammates. “And us winning shows them what you can expect when you’re an upperclassmen.”

As important as their example is to the newcomers, the ability of the veterans to score points allows everyone to be more aggressive in matches.

“You’re not worrying about making sure it’s close,” Locke said. “You can go out and try to get six points and a pin, instead of worrying about making sure we get at least three.”