Warren, Shores students blast off

Briarwood Elementary School fourth grade student Peyton Chatman designed a “weather box” astronauts can use while orbiting the earth.

CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Two local elementary school students know just what astronauts will need when blasting into orbit.

Briarwood Elementary School fourth grade student Peyton Chatman and Masonic Heights fourth grader Madeline Calappi were recently recognized as “Little Inventors Challenge” winners through the Macomb Intermediate School District.

Briarwood is in the Warren Woods Public Schools district. Masonic Heights is part of Lakeshore Public Schools.

The MISD, in partnership with the MiSTEM Network, recently launched “Operation Lift-Off: MISD Mission Moon.” Macomb County fourth grade students were invited to create a design that could be made into an invention astronauts could use while in space.

On June 9, Chatman and Calappi attended a celebration at the MISD building, in Clinton Township, where the prototypes based on their design sketches were unveiled.

Chatman’s invention of the “weather box” was chosen by the College of Creative Studies to be made into a prototype.

“I’m so excited. I really love science so I’m glad I got chosen,” Chatman said.

“In class, we brainstormed,” Chatman’s fourth grade teacher Julie Gugala said. “The students drew inventions. They each made five.”

Gugala submitted 25 designs, and Chatman’s was chosen. Chatman’s weather box was designed to create different kinds of weather while in outer space. Astronauts can pay $100 to create a weather of their choice, including a cold, warm or hot temperature, thunder, lightning and rain.

“I was thinking how astronauts might feel homesick and they might miss the weather,” Chatman said. “I invented this so they could have weather in space. The warm rain would be like a nice, long shower.”

“She was empathic about what people would miss while they were away,” Gugala said. “It’s a really cool program. The kids really enjoyed it.”

“She was very interested in it and I’m just excited for her,” Chatman’s mom, Tamara Threatt, said.

Chatman would like to orbit space someday although she would miss her mom, dad and dog.

“I know (astronauts) sleep in beds, so they won’t float up to the ceiling,” Chatman said. “There’s a lot to do in space. They get to pretend the moon is a giant trampoline.”

Calappi designed “Utensil Helmet’’ in Deborah Bloomhuff’s classroom. Calappi designed a helmet that came with Velcro straps that would hold a fork, knife and spoon in place. She also attached a string, so the utensils do not float away when an astronaut is eating.

Her sketch was made into a prototype by Rick Simms, director, STARBASE. Prior to the design being brought to life, Calappi met with the makers. Together, they went over the design, colors and material of the helmet. Calappi’s favorite color purple was included in the color scheme, and she requested the silverware to be silver.

The Lake Shore Public Schools Facebook page celebrated Calappi’s project on the district’s #FacesFriday post May 13.

“Madeline’s calm demeanor kept her excitement contained. However, she shared that she was proud of herself,” the post states. “Madeline’s mom, Rebecca Calappi, celebrated this win, as well. She described Madeline as someone who liked to try new things and explore. Her current passions include soccer and karate.”

The “Operation Lift-Off: MISD Mission Moon” program was open to Macomb County fourth graders. According to Mark Muzzin, STEM education consultant, the challenge drew 784 participants, nine districts and 27 teachers.