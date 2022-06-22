By: Brendan Losinski | Troy Times | Published June 22, 2022

Two injured in shooting at local apartment complex File photo

TROY — Troy police are investigating a shooting that took place June 16 in the Gables of Troy apartment complex.

The department received a 911 call at 9:52 p.m. reporting a shooting in the parking lot of the apartments, located at 700 Lamplighter Drive.

Upon arriving, officers stopped a vehicle fleeing the complex that was occupied by two of the shooting victims.

Paramedics treated injuries at the scene, and both victims were transported to a hospital. Both were reported in stable condition as of June 17.

Investigators said that no one was in custody as of June 17, but preliminary information indicates there were two groups of males involved in an altercation and the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Officers said they recovered one handgun in the parking lot.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Troy police at (248) 524-0777.