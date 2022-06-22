Troy youths help community to complete Scouting experience

Jett Emerson created and donated a device to clean produce for Gleaners Community Food Bank as the final project for the rank of Eagle Scout.

Photo provided by Todd Hachigian

By: Brendan Losinski | Troy Times | Published June 22, 2022

Every Eagle Scout has to complete a final project. Phil Rezanka chose to assemble and donate backpacks of school supplies to students in need. Photo provided by Todd Hachigian

Scout Nathan Hachigian added coverings to the dugouts of Flynn Park in Troy to complete his time as an Eagle Scout. Photo provided by Todd Hachigian

TROY — To achieve the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts is no easy task.

Three Troy youths recently completed their capstone projects to complete their Eagle Scout experience and did so by helping their community.

The three students, Nathan Hachigian, Phil Rezanka and Jett Emerson, all Troy residents and students at Troy Athens High School, had to complete a community service project in order to achieve their final rank. They are members of Troop 1701.

“In order to get to the Eagle rank, they have to complete more than 300 achievements,” said Scout Master Todd Hachigian, who is Nathan’s father. “The Eagle project is just one of them. They completed 300 projects or badges or earned ranks. They also completed well over 100 hours of community service. This is a culmination of their Scout experience. These three Scouts are great examples of living according to Scout Law.”

The three Scouts were honored June 8 for their achievement at the Scouting Court of Honor.

“The Court of Honor is a ceremony, and it recognizes the Scouts that have gotten merit badges or ranked up to achieve something,” explained Todd. “The Eagle Court of Honor is particularly special since it means they have stuck with the Scout program all of the way through.”

Nathan decided to contribute to the local baseball fields in Troy by adding coverings to the dugouts at Flynn Park.

“(Nathan) played baseball in the Detroit Youth Leagues for many years,” said Todd. “He saw there were no coverings on the dugouts for sun or rain. He went back, raised some funds, and added some coverings. There’s some roofing panels on them now. This was at Flynn Park, near South Boulevard and Dequindre in Troy.”

“I was in the Troy Baseball Boosters since elementary school,” added Nathan. “We played at Flynn Park a lot. It is a nice park, but it was really hot in the dugouts, and it could get rained out. I thought it would be better to put the coverings on.”

Rezanka collected materials and assembled backpacks full of school supplies for students.

“Phil’s mom is a teacher, and she teaches with a lot of underprivileged kids,” said Todd. “Phil wanted to put together some backpacks with school supplies for the kids. He wanted to make 25 backpacks for one classroom, but he raised enough to make 190 of them.”

“We did 192 backpacks,” added Rezanka. “I chose that because my mom is a teacher, and teachers have to supply supplies for a lot of their kids. I figured that I would be able to help this way so kids can have the tools they need and teachers don’t have to worry about it.”

Emerson created an efficient system for washing produce and gave it to Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeast Michigan.

“Jett was in contact with Gleaners Food Bank and had done some volunteer work with them,” said Todd. “He asked them if they needed anything. They needed produce-washing machines. He came up with a design that was portable that could wash fruits and vegetables very quickly. He made two of them.”

“I wanted to help a nonprofit organization and do something that could benefit the community. I was looking at Gleaners, and they were planting gardens. I thought it was a great idea to help in this way,” added Jett. “I was inspired by looking around the internet for what others were doing. I took some existing designs, made some modifications, and gave it to Gleaners.”

The three Scouts said this was a momentous end to a long career with the Boy Scouts.

“I joined Cub Scouts in the first grade and have been in the Scouts ever since,” said Nathan. “It feels good to get this far as a Scout. I was happy to achieve so much and do things in the community to help out and see the culmination of my efforts.”

“I’ve been in Scouts 12 years, ever since I was a Tiger Cub,” remarked Rezanka. “I stuck with it for so long because my friends were doing it and we got to do campouts. We did one almost every month. It was all really fun.”

“I started in the second grade with Cub Scouts,” Emerson added. “I joined the Boy Scouts in the fifth grade. It’s a great accomplishment. I have put in a lot of work and effort and time into the last nine years. I put in the best I could.”

All three Scouts said that they have gained so much through the Scouts.

“I think I’ve gotten a lot of life skills from Scouting,” explained Nathan. “I learned how to cook, build shelters and so forth, but I think I also learned a lot about character, how to hold myself in modern society and how to be a leader.”

“I got a sense of leadership skills. I learned people skills and learned to talk to people while helping others,” said Rezanka. “The best advice I could give to people who are trying to get Eagle Scout is not to get Eagle too soon. Make sure you enjoy your time in Scouting, but don’t slack on doing your projects either.”

“I got a lot out of Scouts. I think the biggest thing was leadership skills, whether it’s a camping trip or an emergency like someone getting injured. I learned a lot even if it’s just regular skills like cooking, cleaning and first aid,” added Emerson. “People should give the Boy Scouts a chance. It’s a great experience, and you get so much out of it.”