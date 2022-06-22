Troy Garden club to host 47th garden walk

Amy Bascom’s garden will be among those on the 2022 Troy garden walk.

Harvey and Margaret McLand stand among their garden, one of six that will be featured in this year’s garden walk hosted by the Troy Garden Club. Photo by Brendan Losinski

TROY — The Troy Garden Club is inviting the public to join them for some floral fun with their 47th Troy garden walk July 13.

This year’s garden walk is titled “Kaleidoscope of Gardens.”

The event will feature a 13th year of plein air artists painting in the gardens.

“The garden walk is the club’s principal annual fundraiser, from which donations are made at the local, regional, state and national levels,” Judi Milidrag, a member of the Troy Garden Club’s Garden Walk 2022 Steering Committee, explained in an email. “The 2021 garden walk generated net funding of approximately $10,000 for distribution in late 2022 to more than 30 organizations and individuals, in support of their horticultural programs and educational pursuits.”

The walk will take place, rain or shine, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13. Advance tickets cost $12. They are available for purchase at the Auburn Oaks Garden Center, Telly’s Greenhouse, the Troy Historic Village and Uncle Luke’s. Tickets are available on the day of the event for $15, but they will only be available at the Troy Historic Village, 60 W. Wattles Road. Tickets include maps to all venues.

Milidrag said the garden walk has become a favorite annual event for several Troy residents, and many of the gardens have received widespread attention for their quality.

“The Troy Garden Club has won state and national awards from the Woman’s National Farm & Garden Association in honor of the excellence of the club’s garden walks,” she wrote. “Among the individual garden names (this year) are Sunshine for the Soul; Those Who Take Care of Us; Garden of the Pinks; Paths to the Lake; The Most Perfect Refreshment; and To Nurture a Garden.”

Troy resident Amy Bascom, of Wendelton Road, said she was excited to be part of the garden walk for the first time and is pleased to share her garden with others.

“It is the first time I’ve been a part of the garden walk,” she remarked. “I’ve lived in Troy for four years, and last summer a friend recommended me to the Garden Club to be part of the walk. I started from scratch four years ago on my garden, so I was very excited about being included.”

Harvey and Margaret McLand also are being included in the garden walk for the first time this year. They said they loved what previous participants have done and were eager to be a part of it themselves.

“We had previously been on the garden walk and we thought it was beautiful just to see so many different ideas and people. It was wonderful, so we thought after looking and hearing that (the Garden Club) was asking if anyone was interested in taking part, we signed up,” said Margaret. “My husband loves gardening and has done such a great job. Judi (Milidrag) came out and checked out our garden, and she and my husband were both interested in us being included this year. I was happy to do it too.”

Bascom said she likes to create a garden that brings in pollinators such as butterflies and bees, and thinks that focus really sets her garden apart from most others.

“My garden is quite different from my neighbors’ since it is full of pollinator-friendly plants,” she said. “I wanted to create a pollinator garden for bees and butterflies and moths. I have a lot of native plants as well. It’s a little more naturalistic than a lot of the local gardens.”

She added that a water source, even just a birdbath, can be a great addition to any garden.

“Adding a water source to your garden either like a birdbath or fountain or even a small pond,” said Bascom. “It helps pollinators and is a nice thing to bring nature into our garden and provide pollinators with what they need.”

Harvey said his garden has a bit of everything, and he tried to evoke northern Michigan with his gardening choices.

“What I like to do is a landscape with an ‘Up North’ look to create a sort of a sanctuary,” he said. “We do it in a fashion of blocking us off from the neighbors with nature: trees, shrubs, hostas, pathways, that sort of thing. We have a fire pit, several patios in our back yard and I like using rocks and boulders alongside the garden too. … We have a rose garden, an iris garden, a fountain, so there’s something to keep you busy at all times out here. … That variety was very nice during the pandemic.”

Margaret said gardening like this can do a lot more than just make a backyard look nicer.

“We’re both really into getting more green and less phosphorus (into the environment),” she said. “We have the lake behind our home, and we are part of the Clinton River watershed, so we are very interested in protecting our water as well. … The more flowers and plants you have, the better for the environment.”

Bascom said her favorite part of the garden walk is getting to share her gardening ideas and seeing what others have come up with as well in their own gardens.

“Most gardeners love gardeners and love to share that passion with other people,” she said. “I share plants with my neighbors. I post excess plants and produce online, so I love to share my enthusiasm for gardening and the things that come out of my garden. I think most gardeners are like me where they don’t want to keep it to themself and share it with others and inspire others instead. I love seeing other people’s gardens to see what they thought of and that I would never have thought of myself.”

For more information, call (248) 535-5955 or visit the club’s website at troygardenclubmi.com.