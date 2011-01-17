Suspect arrested, two others sought in botched burglary

By: Cortney Casey | Online Only | Published January 17, 2011

Police apprehended a man suspected in a smash-and-grab burglary attempt gone awry at a local jewelry store Jan. 13, but, at press time, they continued to seek his two accomplices.



According to Sterling Heights police, officers were dispatched to Lucido Jewelry on Schoenherr, south of 19 Mile, in regards to “suspicious persons” in the store at approximately 6:41 p.m.



Dispatchers informed the officers while they were en route that a Lucido worker had managed to detain one of the suspects after one of the suspect’s counterparts tried to breach a glass display case using a sledgehammer.

Upon arrival, officers noted said sledgehammer protruding from the counter. Employees reported that one of the suspects had entered the establishment alone, talking on a cell phone, and seemed to be “casing” the store, according to police.



He asked about “cheap rings,” but appeared disinterested in the products a worker showed him in response to his inquiry. He then turned his attention to another display case, and as the employee discussed options with him, the two other subjects entered together.



The store's manager stepped forward to assist the pair. One of the men, who asked about blue diamonds, “appeared to be nervous and pacing back and forth,” according to police.

Suddenly, his glove-wearing companion allegedly wielded the hammer and brought it down on a case containing Rolex watches. When the glass failed to shatter, all of the suspects tried to flee, but employees managed to catch one and hold onto him as they awaited police response.



Police initiated a K-9 track in an effort to locate the other two suspects, to no avail.

The escaped suspects are described as black males in their early 20s. One was about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 pounds, wearing a gray North Face knit cap with a stripe, a black jacket and jeans. The other was about 5 feet 11 inches tall and 220 pounds, dressed in a black jacket and black hoodie. He wore a black knit cap and neoprene gloves.



Riley said he did not have any details on how the suspects concealed the sledgehammer upon entry nor how the employees were able to detain the man who was later arrested. He declined to comment on whether the captured suspect had identified his accomplices.

It’s unclear whether the suspects were involved in other robberies in the area, but police are exploring the possibility, said Riley.



“They had an incident in Roseville that was similar,” he said. “There were a couple other incidents similar to this.”

Anyone with information on the attempted Lucido theft is asked to call the Sterling Heights Police Department at (586) 446-2800. People also can submit anonymous tips by texting the information, with “shpolice” as the first line, to tip411 (847411).