Roseville woman dies after Utica Road crash

By: Eric Czarnik | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published November 14, 2024

Advertisement

Sterling Heights police are alerting the public about a fatal accident that reportedly occurred along Utica Road, by Forester Street, not far from Hayes Road, Nov. 9.

According to police, two vehicles collided in that area at approximately 4:15 p.m. Upon further investigation, police concluded that a “light blue hatchback style vehicle” had been headed westward along Utica Road when it allegedly crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic, hitting an eastbound black SUV head-on.

Police and fire rescuers were called to help the vehicles’ occupants. The people inside the SUV suffered minor injuries but were able to be released, police said. However, the sole person in the hatchback – a 75-year-old Roseville woman – was fatally injured, officers added.

“Alcohol and/or drugs do not seem to be a contributing factor at this time,” a statement from the Sterling Heights Police Department said.

According to SHPD Lt. Aaron Susalla, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. He said that, based on what officers are seeing, they aren’t suspecting that any speeding issues were involved in the crash.

Susalla described the accident as “an anomaly,” and he said police haven’t seen any rise in accidents in that area.

“The driver of the hatchback, she was 75, so a medical issue is not out of the question at this point,” Susalla said. “But we won’t know all of this and more until an autopsy is completed.”

Anyone who has further relevant information pertaining to this crash is encouraged to contact the SHPD’s Traffic Safety Bureau by calling (586) 446-2920.

Call Staff Writer Eric Czarnik at (586) 498-1058.



