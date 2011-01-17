Richmond woman killed in head-on collision

By: Cortney Casey | Online Only | Published January 17, 2011

Police say one driver's attempt to pass another vehicle on Dequindre Jan. 16 triggered a three-car accident that left one woman dead.

According to Sterling Heights police, a 20-year-old woman from Royal Oak was traveling southbound on Dequindre, just south of 19 Mile, in a Chevrolet Trailblazer around 12:18 a.m. when she tried to pass a Mazda sedan also heading south. The Trailblazer collided head-on with a Ford Ranger pickup truck that had been traveling north on Dequindre, then struck the Mazda as well.

The Sterling Heights Fire Department had to extricate the Ranger's driver, a 53-year-old Richmond woman, due to the extent of her injuries. She was transported to Beaumont Hospital, Troy, where she was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

The drivers of the Trailblazer and the Mazda were not injured, and none of the vehicles involved in the crash contained any passengers, according to police.

The Trailblazer's driver, whose name has not been released, was arrested at the scene for operating while intoxicated. Lt. Luke Riley of the Sterling Heights Police Department said the woman was scheduled for arraignment Jan. 18, because courts were closed Jan. 17 due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

At press time, police were not releasing the name of the victim.

Dequindre was shut down for three hours between 18 Mile and 19 Mile while police conducted an accident investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Sterling Heights Police Department at (586) 446-2800.