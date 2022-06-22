Presentation focuses on new technology in district

By: Maria Allard | Warren Weekly | Published June 22, 2022

The school colors inquiry was one of the questions Warren Woods Public Schools instructional technology coordinator Lisa Meneghin asked during the May 23 Board of Education meeting while giving a presentation about the district’s new Lumio software.

WARREN — Quick: What were the original school colors of Warren Woods High School before the building became Warren Woods Middle School?

If you answered green and white, chances are you were once a Warrior.

This past school year, Lumio was implemented at Warren Woods Middle School and the district’s three elementary schools. There are plans to bring it to Warren Woods Tower High School during the 2022-2023 school year. The software was purchased with funds from the district’s $45.5 million bond issue that passed in 2020.

“This has been quite a year to roll this out,” Superintendent Stacey Denewith-Fici said. “Lisa literally hit the ground running. There are so many wonderful things we can do.”

Lumio is a digital learning tool designed to transform lessons into active, collaborative learning experiences for students. Lumio is used in the classroom and computer labs, and students also can access it remotely. Meneghin has been working with staff members to get them acclimated to the new software.

The elementary and middle school teachers are using Lumio on Smartboards at school, but the software can run on any technological device, including laptops and smartphones. With the technology purchases, all the classrooms were hooked up with amplification systems and wireless keyboards.

“I’m very excited to share with you how this is going to impact our students, our families, our teachers and how this is going to make a difference for the students at Warren Woods,” Meneghin said.

Teachers can use the interactive presentation platform in a number of ways. They can access PDF files, PowerPoint presentations, Google Slides, YouTube videos or a blank slate. Lumio works with classroom tools teachers already use daily.

“When I introduce technology to a reluctant teacher, I’m going to have them substitute it for something they are already using. Instead of using this pencil and paper, why don’t you try these digital manipulatives,” Meneghin said. “I really want this technology to change the way students interact. One of the things that it does is it gives teachers and students access to virtual manipulatives and organizers. Manipulatives are things the kids can count or move or organize.”

During the meeting, Meneghin presented a lesson on fractions and had the school board members follow along on their laptop computers and/or phones.

“If I am teaching a lesson on fractions, as I move them you should be able to see them moving on your screen,” she said. “I’m going to make it so each of you has your own set of manipulatives. Not only is this available on the (Smartboard) to the teacher, but the teacher also has access to this on the laptop. (Teachers) have access to everything you’re doing on your computer, so (they) can pop into everybody’s computer and see what they’re doing and give them teaching points. The technology gives teachers instant access to formative assessment, which is the student feedback.”

As one example, if a teacher is instructing a lesson on volcanoes, images, text or videos of volcanoes can be pulled up on the screen. Lumio can be used for brainstorming sessions, or to create charts. It has graphics, and lets students engage in interactive games.

Lumio also gives teachers and students access to PhET and Desmos interactive learning tools.