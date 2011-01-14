Portion of Lasher to close next week

By: Erin McClary | Online Only | Published January 14, 2011

Drivers may wish to select an alternative route next Tuesday during an anticipated lane closure on Lahser, near Lone Pine, which is expected to create delays.

The Road Commission for Oakland County said that from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 18, the Oakland County Water Resources Commission will be installing a pump to divert the flow of a sanitary sewer line on the northbound side of Lahser, just south of Lone Pine.

“The sanitary sewer flow must be diverted so the WRC can attempt to determine the scope of a blockage in the sanitary sewer line and then determine an appropriate repair,” the announcement states.

Northbound traffic will be able to get past during the closure, albeit by way of crewmembers flagging drivers through. The Road Commission warns this will cause delays for both northbound and southbound drivers.

The residential Falmouth Street, located east of the construction area, will be completely closed at its Lahser entrance. Motorists must access the street by entering via Lone Pine Road and Bennington or Quarton Road and Nantucket Street.

The Lahser entrance of Falmouth will remain closed past 3 p.m. Jan. 18 and until the sewer is completely repaired. The WRC’s sewage diversion pump will be located at that entrance, according to the announcement.

