Macomb Mall active shooter report was a false alarm

By: Nick Powers | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published May 24, 2024

ROSEVILLE — The Roseville Police Department responded to a 911 call about an active shooter at Macomb Mall at 7:20 p.m. May 23 that turned out to be phony.

“Our officers responded immediately and armed themselves as they are trained and entered the mall to take immediate action,” Robert Gudenau, deputy Roseville police chief, said in a prepared statement. “It was determined while on scene that this was a fake call and there was never an active shooter in the mall.”

The source of the call is currently being investigated by Roseville police.

“We take this matter extremely seriously and that is why the officers responded in the fashion they did,” Gudenau said in the prepared statement. “It is our priority to maintain peace and safety to the public we serve.”

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said his office has a zero tolerance policy on false alarms.

“We will not tolerate or stand for people who are making false claims, because it’s against the law,” Lucido said. “Making a false claim like that is putting people in jeopardy. It will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. No one needs to be put through a traumatic experience, especially one that’s false.”



