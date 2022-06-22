Five facing charges after gambling bust

By: Brian Wells | Warren Weekly | Published June 22, 2022

WARREN — Five people are facing charges as the result of an investigation of illegal gambling in Warren.

Four people from Sterling Heights — Mike Jarbo, 56; Radhi Jarbo, 56; Eilonka Yousif, 43; and Haifa Matti, 57 — and Raad Jarbo, 58, of Rochester Hills, were arraigned in the 37th District Court by Visiting Judge James Maceroni on gambling operations charges, a 10-year felony.

Raad Jarbo is also facing a charge of assault and battery, a 93-day misdemeanor.

Maceroni entered a not guilty plea for all defendants and set bond at $10,000 personal recognizance.

Avis Choulagh, defense attorney for Mike Jarbo, Radhi Jarbo and Haifa Matti, declined to comment. Peter Torrice, who is representing Eilonka Yousif and Raad Jarbo, was unavailable for comment.

The investigation took place at the Babylon Club at 31921 Ryan Road in Warren on May 28.

All five suspects are scheduled for a probable cause conference July 12 in front of District Court Judge Suzanne Faunce.