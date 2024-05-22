Detroit Zoo unveils water tower design and rebranding initiative

The Detroit Zoological Society’s new water tower design debuted on the morning of May 21. The vinyl wrap features animals that call the zoo home.

Image provided by DZS Director of Communications Jeff Sell

By: Taylor Christensen | C&G Newspapers | Published May 22, 2024

The Detroit Zoo’s new water tower design was unveiled on a miniature replica of the water tower May 21. Photo by Taylor Christensen

An 18-foot-wide version of the new logo was also unveiled on May 21. Its placement will be outside the main admission gate for photo opportunities. Photo provided by DZS Director of Communications Jeff Sell

ROYAL OAK — The long-awaited design of the Detroit Zoological Society water tower was finally revealed on the morning of May 21.

But that was not all; the Detroit Zoological Society also had some extra surprises in store including a brand makeover for the Detroit Zoo and Bell Isle Nature Center.

The iconic water tower, which has been a staple of the community for 100 years, will now be wrapped in an array of colors and animals that represent the zoo. The updated design will be put onto the water tower within the next few weeks.

According to a press release, the design is the focal point of the rebranding project that has been in the works for more than two years.

At a private event the morning of May 21, leaders of the DZS unveiled the rebranding project through oral presentation, as well as a promotional video. The water tower design was unveiled on a miniature version of the water tower.

“For more than two years, we have embarked on this journey to redefine our brand identity,” said Haley Murphy, executive director and CEO of the DZS during the presentation. “We wanted to elevate our mission and ignite positive change for things to come.”

The logo reads “Detroit Zoo” in big blue letters. The two O’s within the word “Zoo” provide negative space within them to “act as a canvas for the DZS to showcase its mission of creating meaningful connections everyday,” as stated in a press release.

In the presentation video on the new logo, the audience could see different animals throughout the zoo peeking through the two O’s, representing how the logo showcases the zoo and its mission.

“The O’s in ‘Zoo’ unite, inviting you to an extraordinary world where all can thrive,” Murphy said in the promotional video.

Belle Isle Nature Center’s logo was redesigned with two leaf-inspired shapes representing the “connection between people and urban wildlife,” Murphy said in the video presentation.

When the water tower replica was unveiled, the crowd burst with applause. The design includes the new logo featuring animals that are housed at the zoo. The design represents the idea of looking through the lens and into the zoo.

“We set out to create a design that would celebrate animals and nature,” Detroit Zoological Society Chief Experience Officer Randi Hamilton said. “One that truly was seen as a beacon of adventure when people make their way through the community.”

Hamilton said that the zoo has taken delivery of over 515 gallons of paint and a 30-foot-tall vinyl wrap that will be installed over the next few weeks.

The miniature replica will continue to be on display at the zoo for people to see up close and take photos with.

The rebranding initiative includes a new tagline,“Where life connects …” that goes along with the theme of how the nature center and zoo connect people to “ignite positive change at home and around the world,” according to the press release.

Additionally, the zoo has added a brand-new website for users to explore that highlights the research, community impact and conservation work the zoo performs each day.

A mobile app has been added as well, giving users a way to easily secure zoo tickets and an interactive map to utilize while at the zoo.

The last addition as of now to the zoo’s rebranding initiative is a “larger-than-life” photo op located outside of the zoo’s main admission gate. The sign is 18-feet-wide, allowing guests to interact with the new logo design.

According to the press release, this is only the beginning of the rebranding journey for the Detroit Zoo. Updates will continue to be posted on social media for weeks and months to come.