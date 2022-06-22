Birmingham Seaholm tennis ‘left it all on the line’ in runner-up finish

Birmingham Seaholm tennis celebrates its runner-up finish at the Michigan High School Athletics Association Division II State Finals at Hope College and Holland Christian High School June 3.

By: Jonathan Szczepaniak | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published June 22, 2022

BIRMINGHAM — Birmingham Seaholm High School has established itself as one of the top tennis teams in Division II, and it showcased that again June 3 at Hope College and Holland Christian High School.

Following its fourth-straight regional championship, Seaholm took second at the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division II State Finals.

Seaholm fell four points short of reigning Division II champion Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern. Northern bested Seaholm in 2019 at the Division II state finals, and has won three-straight Division II championships.

“We had our chances; we left it all on the line,” Seaholm coach Casey Cullen said. “The girls did everything they could.”

Seaholm, who last won a state championship in 2018, collected quality points in all four doubles flights.

Each pairing took first-place at the Region 12 Championship at North Farmington May 19.

Senior Jane Wineman and junior Tatum Hirsch teamed up to win the No. 3 doubles. Wineman and Hirsch lost only one set en route to the finals and took the championship, winning it in two sets.

Wineman said the second day brought some nerves.

“We weren’t playing the tennis we should’ve played, but we turned it around and started playing really well,” Winemand said. “We reminded each other to help each other out and focus on one thing.”

Junior Sydney Fong and sophomore Jenna Ting countered with a first-place finish in the No. 4 doubles. Fong and Ting lost their first set in the finals match, but they rebounded, winning the next set to take the state title.

Cullen said they’ve consistently been getting better throughout the season.

“They’re just getting that confidence and belief,” Cullen said.

Seaholm took second-place in the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles.

Senior Nina Graham and junior Madeleine Leo earned a set win in the No. 1 doubles championship but couldn’t carry the momentum into the next set. Junior Ellie Wyzykowski and sophomore Katie Slazinski earned second in the No. 2 doubles.

Cullen said his team’s work ethic was the focal point of their success.

“This is one of the hardest working groups I’ve had,” Cullen said. “I know they left the court with no regrets.”

Seaholm will lose senior leadership in the singles flights with Lauren Whitall, Carly Burkel, and Sophia MacKinnon all graduating. Whitall ended her career with a loss in the semifinals after breaking her foot during the match, but played through it, losing in the tiebreaker set.

“She’s definitely one of my hardest workers,” Cullen said. “She left it all out there. She did everything she could.”

Wineman and Graham will be the only starters graduating on the doubles side as Seaholm prepares to have another strong group in the doubles flights.